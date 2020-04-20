Lungu sends former ZNBC DG into foreign service

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has made new senior appointments in the civil service, including former ZNBC director general Richard Mwanza as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana.

State House announced that President Lungu also appointed former Copperbelt police commissioner Joyce Kapampa-Kasosa as High Commissioner to Kenya, succeeding the late Brenda Muntemba.

Commanding officer – paramilitary at Lilayi Police Training School, Chilije Nyirenda has been elevated to Commissioner, Luapula Province.

Nyirenda takes over from Elias Chushi who has been transferred to North-Western Province in the same capacity.

President Lungu has also appointed Pandwe Lubamba as chief policy analyst in charge of project implementation and monitoring at State House.

Meanwhile, President Lungu expressed disappointment at the police command in North Western Province for failing to secure gold reserves.

All the appointees were swore-in today.

“Let me express my disappointment over the poor performance of the police in North-Western Province. The people of Zambia are aware of the gold reserves in North-Western Province, and are expectant of a good return on it. Sadly, the police there have not provided the much-needed security to safeguard this precious resource,” said President Lungu. “In this regard, I have decided to transfer the Commissioner of Police in Luapula Province Elias Chushi to North-Western Province in the same capacity.”