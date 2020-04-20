Reports of elephants destroying maize, rice fields in Chama sadden FDD

FORUM for Democracy and Development says it is saddened by reports that elephants are destroying rice and maize fields in Katangalika area of Chama district.

In a statement, Mtayachalo, who is acting FDD spokesperson and 2021 Chama North Constituency aspiring candidate, stated that the situation poses a serious threat to food security.

“Forum for Democracy and Development is saddened with reports of elephants destroying rice and maize fields in Katangalika, Zobole and in other surrounding villages in senior chief Kambombo’s chiefdom in Chama district in Muchinga Province. These animals are wreaking serious havoc in some areas surrounding the district as they are eating maize, rice and other crops, posing a serious threat to food security in the area at a time when farmers are expecting to reap maximum returns on their investments,” he stated.

Mtayachalo appealed to the Ministry of Tourism and Arts to control the animals.

“It is in light of the foregoing that I want to take this opportunity to make an earnest appeal to the Minister of Tourism and Arts Honourable Ronald Chitotela to seriously consider authorising the department of wildlife in the district to crop or control these wild animals which have considerably multiplied in numbers in recent years thereby exacerbating human-animal conflict in the area.

Further, I would like to urge the department of wildlife in Chama district to be more proactive in responding to issues of human-animal conflict in order to protect human life and crops from wild animals which are terrorising the people,” he stated.

Mtayachalo called on the department of wildlife and national parks to work together with the people who live near game management areas by having regular interaction.

“It does not make any sense for the government to continue providing relief food to affected families year in year out which is unsustainable when something can be done urgently to stop this annual trend of destruction of crops by wild animals,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that it was an indisputable fact that people who live near game management areas do not derive benefits from their God-given wildlife resources.

“Usually, it is safari hunters who are the major beneficiaries at the expense of the local people and as such, I feel that this trend must be revisited so that local people should equally benefit in one way or another from these resources. Furthermore, I have also noticed that many people from Chama district are either serving jail sentences or languishing in remand prisons in Lundazi, Chinsali and Mpika districts on wildlife related crimes and some of these cases are minor which do not necessarily need custodial sentences,” he stated.

Mtayachalo appealed to President Lungu to pardon prisoners convicted over wildlife offences as a way of decongesting prisons in view of the COVID-19.