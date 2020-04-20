The world shuts down, Zoom shoots up

The unexpected explosion of COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of everything including the halls of education, has induced major innovations in the world of the provision of education among other transformations.

This article is about how COVID-19 has transformed one aspect of educational provision. All of a sudden, some fallback modes of education like WhatsApp and other audio, tele and video conferencing facilities became inadequate. Enter the new kid on the block: Zoom. Zoom is a new technology company which initially built its niche market by providing corporate conferencing facilities.

The COVID -19 crises exposed Zoom to the world of education. All of a sudden, the demand for Zoom-supported educational video and audio facilities outstripped its capacity and it had to stretch and grow so fast within the months of March and April 2020 to now becoming the leading educational platform on the planet. So, claim the articles that I have read in preparing for this article.

The Founder and CEO of Zoom has been interviewed so many times and written about on many platforms now, including on Bloomberg News and Magazines and all he does is gleefully lament on how unprepared his company was to be so suddenly swept into an avalanche of demand it was not created for or adequately prepared to meet. But meeting the demand, it had to.

Now the educational users have shot up from a few thousands a few months ago, to over 200 million and counting within a couple of months. Most universities and colleges are reopening to virtual education in the month of April 2020 and beyond, and users are expected to shoot up to over half a billion and more by the end of this year. Talk about opportunities in times of crises. Major innovations have generally arisen during times of crises. Necessity is the mother of invention, the adage goes, or expansion in the case of Zoom.

Think about the Dow the CEO and employees of Zoom are and will be taking home in the foreseeable future. Zoom teaches a lot of lessons also about not fearing to dare. The CEO was employed by a major technology company but left because that company refused to accept to implement the Zoom technology that the man invented while working there.

Zoom facilities are not only used by educational institutions exclusively. A number of judiciaries are now holding court through Zoom platforms. The business of the law has to continue even during times of crises and pandemics. Many companies in many fields have joined Zoom platforms. This means there is a lot of training as well, dragging a lot people, young and old into the 21st Century of technology.

The rapid transition by Zoom from being largely a corporate conferencing platform to an educational and judicial and many other businesses’ platform has exposed many teething problems associated with sudden growth by an institution. There have been occasions when students are in the midst of a virtual class and suddenly pornographic images and solicitations would pop up. With new technology and platforms, criminals also awaken to meet the new opportunities and to display their creative prowess. Criminals have “Zoombombed” and “Gatecrashed” on Zoom platforms.

Zoom was overwhelmed to tighten its privacy settings and to awaken to the world of encryption. It is working overtime to ensure that its facilities are as secure as possible. Unauthorised data sharing is being addressed as well. But any system, no matter how secure it is claimed to be, will from time to time be exposed to leakages. And no institution is one hundred percent secure from private organised criminals as well as governments, as themselves organised criminals.

The biggest danger to anybody and to any institution, is organised governmental snooping and criminality. Already, Zoom is reporting requests from governments to provide myriads of information. The justification is always on “national security” imperatives which in the end are never specified as to whose security is actually being protected.

Zoom is already facing multiple class action law suits for this or for that. Lawyers and others are also seeing opportunities provided by Zoom to enrich themselves. This is a world of the circulation of capital. Money has to pass hands; education has to pass hands. It is a win-win situation for all. Like Microsoft, Zoom has the money to settle or beat most, if not all law suits. This litigation aspect is for another day. How the judiciary is using Zoom is also for another day.

Back to education, long distance education institutions should have been ahead of the learning curve and implementation of Zoom-supported platforms. Their educational offerings should never actually have been disrupted as they have been, in Zambia and globally. They were already in this business and transitioning and training should have been on hand immediately. Now it is possible that even once only and or mainly full-time institutions will infuse a significant component of their educational offerings to long distance education. This will bring more competition for students world-wide since students will now have more choices and can learn from right there in their sitting or bedrooms without going anywhere. They no longer have to apply only to schools that were popular long-distance institutions. Zoom is an equal opportunity leveraging technological company.

At some point, questions will arise as to the effectiveness and quality of entirely Zoom-based education if the pandemic prolongs. There will be no residential schools, no traditional timed sit-down examinations. Instead, there will be take-home examinations with their known weaknesses of being joint enterprises with parents and friends, etcetera.

What kind of students will come out of this kind of education? What kind of institutions will be created as a result of the opportunities facilitated by Zoom? What kind of teacher is effective using this kind of Zoom-based teaching platform? A great courtroom or classroom orator respectively, may not be effective sitting down on a computer to litigate or teach. All these and other questions will be answered through studies that will no doubt accompany or result from this world-wide experiment. It is an experiment because it has never been undertaken on this world-wide scale in the history of the world. Literally every country is simultaneously going on Zoom.

In the meantime, March and April 2020 and onwards are the months that will be remembered as the months Zoom shook up the worlds of education and the judiciary and others because of COVID-19, and the world will never be the same again. Some will live long enough to tell of its lasting impact./EC

The author is a law lecturer in Zambia.