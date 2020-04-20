Unions give Mopani conditions for dialogue

COPPERBELT Province PF chairperson Nathan Chanda has called for unity from opposition political parties to fight what he termed as ‘injustice’ in the mines perpetrated by foreigners.

And Mineworkers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe says for Glencore owner to pick a phone and call President Edgar Lungu asking for dialogue in the Mopani impasse means that the unions protests against the decision to place Mufulira and Kitwe mines on care-and-maintenance is yielding results.

Wusakili member of parliament Pavyuma Kalobo accused Glencore, the majority shareholders in Mopani Copper Mines of economic sabotage.

Meanwhile, National Union of Miners and Allied Workers president James Chansa said confrontation was the only language that investors understood when dialogue fails.

The quartet was speaking during a programme dubbed ‘Ilyashi kuno mikoti’ on Radio Icengelo yesterday.

The ruling party and the unions in the mining sector have been up in arms against the decision by Mopani management to put the mine on care and maintenance owing to the CONVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the world.

“To the opposition political parties, this is a time to be united, this is not a time for engaging in unproductive politics. We have to unite and fight a common enemy, fight for a common cause. Because those miners who are losing jobs do not belong one political party, some may not even belong to any political party. We must fight together the same way we are fighting the COVID-19,” Chanda, who is also Luanshya mayor, said. “Mine closures are not good, I have seen it in Luanshya where I come from.”

He said, as a member of the ruling party, he would not start pointing fingers at those that were part of the privatisation process of the mines but was focused on solving the current problems facing the workers and contractors as a result of Glencore’s decision.

Chanda said all foreign companies operating in Zambia knew how rich the country’s mineral resources were and that the ruling party was happy with the stance taken by unions to unite for the common good.

And Chewe said the unions would use the dialogue Glencore was proposing with government to put in their demands.

“Our demand is that Mopani restores the status quo. And that is, withdraw all the letters from the workers that were sent home. Because all contractors have written letters informing us that they are laying off labour as a result of the mine being put on care and maintenance. So, that’s our demand before dialogue takes place. So, they have a choice here, to follow or leave the country,” said Chewe.

Kalobo said: “…we need a serious investor that respects the laws of the land. There are a lot of things that those that privatised the mines didn’t look at. Recreation has died, I am a miner’s child and this is not how mines performed. They must follow the law, because if it’s you and I who broke the law like this in Switzerland where Glencore is headquartered, we could be jailed by now.”

Meanwhile Chansa said: “We have no permanent friends or permanent enemies. If my enemy protects workers today, he becomes my friend and if my friend mistreats workers immediately becomes my enemy. That’s the life of us unionists.”

Government had given Mopani seven days which elapses today to reverse their decision or lose their mine licence but all that could change after Glencore chiefs asked for talks with President Lungu to end the crisis that threatens to further paralyse Kitwe and Mufulira economically.