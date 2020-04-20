We’ll stop the surge quicker – Chilufya

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya says the country has recorded four new COVID-19 cases.

“The number of tests that we are doing now are much more than the tests that we were doing earlier. So, you will see an increase from the mass screening. That shouldn’t discourage you. We are screening everyone who is within the ring of possible infection, so the numbers will surge. But because we are picking those cases early and probably are symptomatic and putting them away, managing them, we are not promoting human-to-human spread, therefore we will stop the surge quicker,” Dr Chilufya said. “Kafue, here we come. We will be testing more and more, get out all the positives and the numbers will start going down. So for now, likely, what you see is a surge in numbers and then with collective discipline and responsibility we will peak and then they start going down. So the strategy is test, test, test… community-based surveillance, port of entry surveillance, disease intelligence is critical. Testing is the tool of the moment.”

Giving a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic yesterday, Dr Chilufya said experts in the Ministry of Health had intensified tests in high risk areas.

He said two more patients had also been discharged from quarantine after testing negative.

“Put together, we tested 600 cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these 600 cases, four new positives were picked: three out of the mass screening in Kafue, and one who had contact to the deceased lady in Chilenje,” he said. “Now the statement of intent is very clear, we’ve escalated from 43 tests to 84 tests, 114 tests, to 397 tests, to 600 tests; that is the strategy. The fact that there are fewer numbers being picked demonstrates two things. One, that probably the spread is not yet so much person-to-person because we are going by the contacts; or we’ve seen what is happening in Kafue, the numbers are increasing every day; you see that we have not yet reached the peak.”

He said the increase in the number of tests was meant to establish the full extent of the human-to-human spread of the virus.

“And we’ll be able to stop by picking out those who are positive and put them aside. But, also you will be happy to note that recoveries have continued. In the last 24 hours, apart from recording four new cases out of 600 tests, two have fully recovered after zero conversion and testing negative to COVID-19,” said Dr Chilufya.

“We have, therefore, summarised the last 24 hours as follows: following the four new cases we’ve therefore moved cumulatively to 65 cases recorded in Zambia. The number of people that have recovered and have been sent home is 35. Therefore, the number of people that have remained under our care is 27. And these 27 are all stable and are being managed at Levy and at Masaiti in Ndola. Our mortality remains at three.”