Empower journalists covering COVID-19, ZIIMA appeals

THE Zambia Institute of Independent Media Associations (ZIIMA) has appealed to government to empower journalists covering the coronavirus-associated events with protective outfit and equipment.

ZIIMA president Jajah Coulibaly noted that despite their sacrifices in sensitising the public on the dangers of the virus, no one seemed to care about the safety of journalists.

“We have seen massive donations to government and its aligned institutions, and journalists are invited by both donors and recipients to cover such events. Yet, no one has ever cared to donate anything to the media, not even simple masks and sanitisers,” he said in a statement yesterday. “Journalists are probably deemed to be immune to COVID-19. If this is the case, then we wish to remind them that journalists are not immune to this pandemic. They are as much vulnerable as anyone else, including the most-noisy politician.”

He asked the Ministry of Health to ensure journalists’ safety in their coverage of the pandemic.

“We therefore ask the Ministry of Health to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to individual journalists and media houses that cover these risky assignments. Equipment most journalists use is shared by various staff in newsrooms, especially microphones, cameras, and recorders,” Coulibaly stated. “It is for this reason that we request that government works out a modality of distributing some of the donated items equally to media houses and, in some cases, to individual journalists. The media, just like health workers across the country, have taken a frontline role since the outbreak of the coronavirus or COVID-19. However, ZIIMA feels that the media have been neglected by the Ministry of Health, despite the critical role media institutions and individual journalists continue to play in order to maintain the virtue of factuality.”

He stated that journalists had sacrificed and risked their lives a lot in their quest to inform the public.

Coulibaly stated that it was unfortunate that no one seemed to care about the safety of journalists.

“Everyday journalists take risks to cover health minister Dr Chitalu Chilfuya’s COVID-19 updates, screening exercises, sensitisation programmes and other assignments. Yet, there is no one who seems to care about the safety and overall contribution of journalists. All concern and credit goes to health workers and some politicians,” Coulibaly stated. “As usual, journalists simply remain as tools to convey messages to the public. What an unfair treatment of this class of essential workers! And how demeaning it is to journalists! The worst is that even the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, which is supposed to be concerned about the welfare of journalists, is quiet on this issue. Instead, the Ministry only speaks to condemn, and only acts to punish journalists. It is never concerned about their welfare. What kind of a mother is this who doesn’t care about the welfare of her children?”

Coulibaly reminded people about a situation where there were no journalists on duty.

“It is our hope that the Ministry of Health considers caring for the media, especially in Lusaka, to enhance correct and timely communication of information about the pandemic, instead of just being left as spectators. We want to remind people about the imagination of waking up one day and only to find that there is no news about COVID-19 in all our news outlets,” stated Coulibaly. “Imagine a situation where there are no newspapers, radio and TV stations are closed simply because journalists have stayed at home fearing the COVID-19 infection! Imagine the media not having reported on any happenings around the world! Already media houses are stressed as their financial base has dwindled due to loss of income. Most companies have withdrawn their adverts due to the prevailing economic situation. Further, we are all doing COVID-19 related public communication, but at the end of the day the wage bill has to be sorted out by an individual media house or institution; statutory obligations equally await the media houses and institutions. Let us remember the media at all times.”