Fight COVID-19 alongside poverty, corruption – Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba says COVID-19 should be fought alongside poverty and other encumbrances which beset Zambians.

Kalaba, the opposition Democratic Party (DP) president, is alarmed that the PF government, due to the COVID-19, has forgotten about everything else which affect citizens.

He asked whether or not the government had passed a law about wearing face masks: “when you are going in the market and stuff?”

At the 27th COVID-19 update at his ministry in Lusaka on Thursday, health minister Chitalu Chilufya announced that President Edgar Lungu had directed that every citizen in Zambia, as they get out of their home to go to a public place, puts on a face mask.

The minister said the response to the pandemic should not be taken for granted and that it should never be seen as a preserve of the government.

“Each one of us needs to do their part. Putting on a mask is a must! Putting on a mask is going to protect you from getting COVID-19, putting on a mask is going to protect your neighbour from getting COVID-19. Putting on a mask is mandatory,” said Dr Chilufya.

“Let us not throw caution to the wind. The response to COVID-19 should not be taken for granted and should never be seen as a preserve of government.”

He reiterated President Lungu’s call that the most effective method of preventing COVID-19 was by preventing transmission.

However, Kalaba asked: “how can it be mandatory when the government has not given people the masks?”

“If they distribute masks in markets, bus stops and then people don’t wear, that is something else. But there are people who can’t spend even a K5 [to buy a mask] and then you say it’s mandatory pantu iwe ulelya, uleikuta (because you are eating and getting full). It doesn’t work that way!” Kalaba said in an interview.

“Even eSwatini, a poor country is providing free face masks to its people. Why can’t we do that in bus stations, in markets and other areas which are so congested? Our people should not feel victimised.”

He added that what was happening where unmasked passengers on some buses in Lusaka were being ordered to disembark was inappropriate.

“I mean you only pass such a draconian law under a State of Emergency. [But] we are not under a State of Emergency for us to have laws like that passed. No! Now people are being inconvenienced simply because of poor governance. It’s all about poor governance!” Kalaba said. “When you say ‘wear face masks,’ first of all provide in all strategic institutions and places so that we can fight coronavirus together. But when you just say ‘the President says it’s mandatory to wear face masks,’ such laws need to be backed up. Support your people first. It’s easy for others to find face masks but what about those who can’t even find a K5? Why not provide for them in the markets?”

Meanwhile, the opposition leader pointed out that the same measure of concern that government is showing on COVID-19: “must be the same measure of concern the government must show on the levels of poverty in our country, on the levels of desperation among our people.”

“If the government was concerned and fighting malaria, corruption, they could have all gone. But the government has forgotten everything now because of COVID-19,” regretted Kalaba.

“But let’s fight COVID-19 with all the other challenges and gaps which beset us as a people. Otherwise we are shooting in the dark!”