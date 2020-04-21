Greedy, selfishness and corruption in Zambian politics

Pemba UPND member of parliament Mutinta Mazoka says Zambia is in a mess today because of having people in public offices that are selfish and greedy. She’s right.
Mutinta says the high levels of selfishness in the country is killing the spirit of quality service delivery hence making citizens suffer.
“Zambia is in a mess today because of having people in public offices that are selfish and greedy. A lot of services given is of poor quality due to selfishness,” says Mutinta.
Greed, selfishness and corruption have taken root in Zambian politics. Everyone knows it’s there.
Yet, tracing the ways of greed, selfishness and corruption in our politics is like tracking a snake in a boulder field. Its trail is elusive, and the more you hunt it, the more it seems to hunt you. In fact, greed, like lust, seeks to daily corrupt all of our motives and actions.
The Apostle Paul zoned-in on the severity of greed, when he said that those whose lives are marked by it cannot “inherit the Kingdom of God.” John Owen, that political firebrand of the English Parliament explained that, “[t]here is nothing that the Scripture doth more severely condemn, nor denounce more inevitable punishment unto” than greed.
When the wild man of the Protestant Reformation, Martin Luther, spoke on greed, he held no punches: “The world is one big whorehouse, completely submerged in greed,” where the “big thieves hang the little thieves.” Jesus himself reserved his harshest words for the political rulers of his day, the Pharisees, who loved to look polished on the outside, yet “inside [were] full of greed and wickedness.”
Diagnosing or identifying greed-in-action is a daunting task. Greed nowadays has come to be viewed as talented, smart, careful stewardship, and this has led as well to sin in general [being] dressed up to look like virtue and not vice.
Clearly, greed is our inordinate desire, our excessive love, for wealth and possessions, for money and the things money can buy — and even for self-esteem, security, status, and power.
While the accumulation or possession of material wealth, power, and prestige are never condemned in Scripture, what is condemned is obsession with them, and willingness to violate the rights of others to get more.
Greed is never satisfied but is always afraid. The one thing the person with lots of money and power wants is more money and power. And, the one thing the person with lots of money and power is afraid of is, losing their money and power. They will do anything to anyone to avoid such loss. Those in power will manipulate the system to any end to maintain and grow their power and financial status.
Greed in our politics is no surprise because, in varying degrees, it is present in every person’s heart, and must be personally combatted, the most difficult question of government is thus how to restrain greed in politics.
To this end, a good Constitution and laws that, if adhered to, would present the most effective vehicle to restrain greed in politics.
What would lead a political leader to fail to do what the Constitution called on them to do? What would lead them to violate the bounds of the Constitution to gain more power, money, or prestige?
In short, the answers is greed.
The selfishness and insincerity of the Patriotic Front politicians is driving the Zambian society towards a complete chaos.
Therefore, it is important to understand – more than ever before – the need for bringing a sincere Zambian political leadership that is only possible through the revival of principles, standards, values and common aims.
Stop giving votes to such politicians – they will be out of jobs. They are in power because people like us have enabled them to rise. If we ignore them, stop reading about them, stop giving respect to them, they will be wiped out from mother Zambia. We have better leaders, give them due respect. Read about them and share information about them.
It’s easy to blame politicians for their greed. But, we the voters, elect the same greedy politicians again and again. So, even the voters – not only the politicians – are greedy.
