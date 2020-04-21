Import, distribute free masks to people – MMD

THE MMD says the delay in free distribution of masks to the ordinary people may greatly expose people to danger.

Spokesperson Dr Cephas Mukuka has urged the PF government to urgently consider giving out free masks to the people.

“As a party, we appreciate all efforts displayed by our health personnel in trying to safeguard people’s lives during this trying moment. In the same vain, we congratulate all individuals and organisations, who have made contributions towards the fight against the coronavirus,” he said.

“We note with sadness the fact that due to high levels of poverty in the nation, very few people may manage to buy the required masks for preventing the said virus. In view of the aforementioned, we appeal to the Zambian government to seriously consider buying and distributing free masks to the populace. This should be done with the help of community leaders from the church, NGOs, civic leaders, as well as political leaders.”

Dr Mukuka said Zambia was not badly hit by the virus compared to other nations.

He said the delay in making such distribution might greatly expose people to great dangers.

“Therefore, the threats of shutting down shops like Shoprite, Pep Stores, Game and the likes for attending to customers without masks are uncalled for. People may wish to know that almost all big shops are not allowing people to enter and transact without washing ones hands,” he said.

“This, on the part of such shops, is a cost, the more reason government must come in and help matters before it is too late. MMD is equally alive to the fact that most recently government introduced the Social Health Insurance by taxing workers. Time is now ripe for such funds to be utilised and help mitigate the negative impact coronavirus is creating.”

Dr Mukuka said in the absence of free masks and total lockdown of the nation, the government should ensure compliance through qualified personnel as opposed to barbaric methods violating laws.

He said public places like markets, bus stations, malls should have masks and other utensils needed to combat the same.

Dr Mukuka said qualified road traffic officers should be released on major roads to ensure compliance in the said fight.

The government has ordered mandatory wearing of masts in public places and has also encouraged Zambians to use the less effective cloth masks.

The common surgical masks that usually cost K5 has its price inflated to K20 in most pharmacies and Chemists, out of the reach of the common and hungry Zambian.