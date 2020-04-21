Mine unions urge govt to grant reliefs to Mopani

GOVERNMENT should provide the required relief to Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and other mining companies to save jobs during the COVID-19 period, the unions have demanded.

And the unions have further demanded that Mopani must quickly recall all workers and contractors that were sent home when the mine was placed on care-and-maintenance a week ago.

Glencore, the major shareholder in MCM, has temporarily rescinded its decision to place Mufulira and Nkana mines on care-and-maintenance.

This is because the company wants to engage government within 90 days after which a final decision would made, whether to proceed with the care and maintenance arrangement or not.

But in a short statement Monday evening, Mopani refused to call the decision a reinstatement.

“…Mopani Copper Mines Plc confirms that it has submitted a proposal to the Government of the Republic of Zambia. If an agreement is reached, Mopani Copper Mines Plc will re-start mining operations and issue a notice of its intention to place the mining operations on care and maintenance after 90 days,” the statement read in part.

“During the 90-day period, Mopani Copper Mines Plc will continue to engage with the government on potential solutions to its current challenges.”

But the unions have asked Mopani to recall all workers.

“Mopani must now ask all workers and contractors to return to work and this must be done immediately. We thank Mopani that they have realised that what they did was illegal and decided to reverse it,” Mine Workers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe said at a media briefing at Katilungu house today.

“In the same vein we are calling on the government to provide relief like VAT refunds and revise other measures that mines are crying for, to safeguard miners’ jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can’t sacrifice 11,000 workers, we don’t want to be part of that, something within these 90 days must be done to address this for good.”

He said the unions would use the 90 days that Mopani was proposing to government to interrogate some questions in the cost profile of the company.

“And we retaliate calls to government and these employers to devise measures to prevent job losses under the current situation.

And National Union of Miners and Allied Workers president James Chansa said the lifting of the care-and-maintenance status must not be temporal.

“We hope there are no job losses agenda in the 90-day negotiating period. But, like my colleague said, government should be flexible to hear what they want in terms of relief to safeguard jobs. We (unions) shall remain watchdogs to ensure that the right thing is done,” said Chansa.

Present also at the briefing was United Mineworkers Union of Zambia president Wisdom Ngwira./