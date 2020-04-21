M’membe a true democrat – Hamusonde

CHIEF Hamusonde says he does not see the PF winning elections next year

And Hamusonde, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe is a true democrat who “does not want to see a fellow Zambian suffer”.

Hamusonde of Bweengwa west in Monze district also says he is praying every day to God for the end of COVID-19 so that poor Zambians don’t suffer untold misery due to the breakdown of the economy.

In an interview, the traditional leader said the PF under President Edgar Lungu has done more damage to Zambia.

“I as a traditional leader, I can categorically tell you that out of my assessment the PF under its current leadership cannot win a general election even if it was called today. Simply put, the PF won’t win next year’s elections,” Hamusonde said.

Asked which party he thinks will emerge victorious next year, Hamusonde laughed and said he was awaiting God’s guidance.

“I pray that God can beam some answer onto me but I can tell you for sure that I personally see the alliance political parties win the elections. What they need is a united opposition political front to be able to squeeze the PF out of office,” he said.

And Hamusonde said COVID-19 had caused havoc especially among poor Zambians who were already in problems even before the pandemic hit the country.

“I pray to God everyday so that COVID-19 ends as soon as possible so that Zambians can get back to normality. The poor are hard hit and I sympathise with the government because things were not well for them even before the pandemic broke out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamusonde said Dr M’membe needs to be praised for his resilience and commitment to humanity.

“The man is a true democrat, a true African son who does not want to see a fellow Zambian suffer, that is what the philosophy of Ubuntu preaches and demands of us,” said Hamusonde.