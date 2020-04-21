Mopani withdraws challenge on govt’s decision to cancel its licences

Mopani Copper Mines has filed a notice of discontinuance of its application to challenge the government’s decision to revoke its licences within seven days.

The decision comes a few hours after its application for judicial review in the Lusaka High Court seeking to challenge government’s decision to revoke its mining licence within seven days.

Mopani has cited Attorney General Likando Kalaluka in the matter seeking a declaration that the decision of the mining licensing committee made on April 14, 2020 asking it to show cause why the license should not be cancelled within seven days was illegal and unreasonable as it was contrary to the mandatory requirements of the provisions of section 37 of the Mines Act.

In its notice of application for leave to apply for judicial review, Mopani wants a declaration that the decision of the mining licensing committee made on April 14, 2020 to issue a notice of intention to revoke its mining rights as contained in mining license numbers 7073-HQ-LML and 7625-HQ-LML when there was a pending appeal to the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa, against the decision of the director of mines of April 6, 2020 which formed the basis of the committees decision and notice, was irrational and unreasonable.

It is further seeking, among other declarations, that Musukwa misconstrued his duties under the mines and minerals development Act No.11 of 2015 when he decided to issue prejudicial public comments on a matter that was already before him on appeal before rendering a decision on the appeal.

Mopani in its affidavit sworn by company secretary Goodwell Mateyo claimed that in November 2019, following an outbreak of the coronavirus which had caused the rapid decline in the copper price, the mine had placed its projects under care and maintenance.

Mateyo said the mine was unable to facilitate the movement of its products from the mine site to the export markets due to the lockdown across some of its reliable routings.

He said on April 6, 2020, the mine wrote to the director of mines with regards to its decision to place its mines at Nkana and Mufulira on care and maintenance, but the director of mines advised Mopani to have given him 90 days notice before placing the two mines on care and maintenance and directed it to resume operations immediately.

Mateyo said following a meeting with government, Mopani responded to the director of mines saying it was unable to continue operations in its current form due to lack of funding as a direct consequence of COVID-19.

He said the director in a letter dated April 8, accused Mopani of breaching provisions of section 35(2) of the Mines Act for which its license could be revoked pursuant to section 72(1) (b) and (c) of the Mines Act and asked Mopani to show cause why the license should not be cancelled in relation to the alleged breaches.

Mateyo said Mopani lodged an appeal to Musukwa over the same decision and on April 14 the Mining license committee gave the company a seven-day ultimatum to explain why the mining licence should not be revoked.

He said on April 16, the mine wrote to the committee asking it to withdraw the notice of revocation as it had appealed to Musukwa but the application proved futile.

Mateyo explained that Mopani chief executive officer Nathan Bullock was apprehended at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport when he attempted to leave the country to attend to his wife and children who had been placed under quarantine in Australia and he was detained until midnight and later driven to Kitwe through the night.

He contended that action of the state against Mopani and its officers were high handed.

“In view of the minister’s (Musukwa) expressed bias, he is unlikely to reverse the decision of the committee and the applicant will suffer a grave injustice as the committee will proceed to cancel the license and the applicant will be unable to continue conducting its business and would have to declare its over 6,000 employees redundant which will have untold adverse effects on the employees , their families and dependants,” Mateyo feared.

“In light of the forgoing, the applicant seeks the indulgence of this court to grant it leave for Judicial review against the director’s directives and decision of the committee to issue the notice of intention to revoke the applicant’s licences.”

Mateyo prayed that the application if granted should operate as a stay of the director’s directives and the decision of the committee to issue the notice of revocation as well as the determination of the appeal before the minister against the said decision of the committee pending determination of the matter.

Mopani is represented by Mwenye and Mwitwa advocates.