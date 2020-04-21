OPULANCE HAS BLINDED LUNGU…get in touch with reality of our poverty – Tembo

SEAN Tembo says taxpayer-funded opulence that President Edgar Lungu has been enjoying since ascending to power in 2015 has blinded him to the reality of “our poverty situation”.

Tembo urged President Lungu to occasionally step away from the opulence of State House and visit compounds like Marapodi, Kaliliki and Chiwempala so that he can get in touch with the reality of poverty in Zambia.

He said his party, Patriots for Economic Progress, objects to the decision by President Lungu to make the wearing of masks mandatory without a system in place to provide free masks to those that cannot afford to purchase one.

Tembo said managing a nation should be based on reality and not wishful thinking.

He said President Lungu’s decision had the potential to increase the spread of COVID-19 because those citizens that cannot afford to buy face masks may start picking used masks and recycle them, while others may end up wearing the same mask for a prolonged period of time thereby inviting infections.

Tembo said the government was being unreasonable by harassing citizens on public transport, simply because they are too poor to afford a face mask.

“This elitist mindset by President Lungu, of believing that every Zambian can afford a face mask, when in fact not, is retrogressive and segregationist, to say the least,” he said. “We wish to remind the Republican President that the majority of our citizens live in abject poverty and cannot afford a simple meal of nshima and kapenta on a daily basis, let alone a face mask. We encourage the President to occasionally step away from the opulence of State House, Mercedes Benz limousine, Gulf-stream presidential jet and seven star hotels and visit Marapodi, Kaliliki, Chiwempala etcetera, so that he can get in touch with the reality of our poverty in Zambia. It is evident that the President’s taxpayer-funded opulence that he has been enjoying since ascending to power in 2015 has blinded him to the reality of our poverty situation.”

He said while PeP was generally in support of the government measures to fight COVID-19, when the government announces policy measures which are ill-advised the opposition party feels duty bound to oppose such retrogressive measures.

“It must be noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended maximum time for wearing a mask is four hours, after which it must be replaced with a fresh one. This means that an average person needs about three masks per day. It must also be noted that the average price for a surgical mask is about K12, which means an average person needs to spend about K36 per day on face masks only,” Tembo noted.

He said Zambians must be reminded that ever since the advent of COVID-19, President Lungu’s government has not provided anything to the citizens as a form of relief.

Tembo noted that on the other hand, Zambia’s neighbours who are fortunate to be governed by responsible governments in Rwanda, South Africa, Botswana, Angola, among others, have received all manner of relief from their governments, ranging from food baskets, face masks, monthly allowance, stimulus packages to affected sectors.

He said President Lungu’s government on the other hand failed to feed a few citizens of Kafue for just a day, when the small town was under a COVID-19 lockdown.

“In this regard, we wish to appeal to President Lungu that the millions of kwacha in donations that his government receives almost on a daily basis should be channeled to the vulnerable citizens in the form of face masks and food baskets. Those COVID-19 donations are not meant to fund the fuel and allowances of Mr Bowman Lusambo only. Let the donations reach the vulnerable citizens who need assistance during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Tembo said.

He urged President Lungu to consider suspending the presidential decree for the mandatory wearing of face masks until such a time that his government has provided an adequate supply of face masks for use by the general public.