Zesco is Zambia’s biggest problem – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has observed that Zesco is one of Zambia’s biggest problems.

Meanwhile, the UPND has told Zambians to reject UPND-branded face masks for they are a product of a PF scheme.

He notes that without stable and consistent electricity power supply in the country, all plans for economic resuscitation will be doomed.

“Here is the company that was one of the beneficiaries of the biggest chunk of the borrowed Eurobonds, but in a catastrophic failure to the nation, they increased electricity tariffs with the promise of better service. There is no doubt that Zesco is one of the biggest problems we have in Zambia,” Hichilema said, in a statement. “Zesco stories of continuing with electricity load-shedding at a time economic activities that consume lots of power have scaled down, does not add up. We have in mind the scaling down of operations in the mining sector, which should have resulted in more electricity power for other sectors, including domestic consumers, especially at this time when our citizens are mainly working from homes.”

He highlighted some the measures to be implemented, once the UPND formed government, courtesy of God and the Zambians.

Hichilema said there shall be a complete audit of all major contracts in the last 10 years.

“[There will be] a complete audit and scrutiny of ZESCO power generation, transmission and supply equipment, a complete audit and scrutiny of human resource, a financial audit in terms of tender and procurements that have taken place in the last 10 years,” stated Hichilema, further reminding citizens not to relent on social distancing and staying at home, unless otherwise, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A complete scrutiny of the current ZESCO operational arrangements and take a decisive decision on the way forward to increase efficiency at minimal costs [and] we shall come back for some of our alternative solutions for increased electricity power generation and supply in the country.”

Meanwhile, party spokesperson Charles Kakoma on Sunday said the UPND had not produced and that it would not distribute anything marked in its colours, towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the party’s position, as directed by its leader Hakainde Hichilema, through secretary general Stephen Katuka’s office, remained that it shall not engage in any form of politics on the issue of COVID 19: “as it is a matter of serious national concern that transcends party politics.”

“The party position, as directed by president Hakainde Hichilema through the secretary general’s office, remains that it shall not engage in any form of politics on the issue of COVID-19. As a result of this position, the party shall not produce branded personal protective equipment,” said Kakoma. “It has since come to our attention that following the botched scheme by the Patriotic Front to use face masks as [a] campaign material, they have now engaged tailors to produce UPND-branded face masks. We would like to distance ourselves from the scheme and further warn members of the public to reject such masks.”