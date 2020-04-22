HH calls for direct support for priority businesses to avoid job losses

HAKAINDE Hichilema has proposed that the government offers direct support for priority businesses to minimise the disruption of commerce and avoid significant job losses during the COVID-19 period.

Hichilema, the UPND leader, believes there is much that the country can do to mitigate the full economic impact of the deadly coronavirus and consequently protect jobs and the poorest citizens.

He shared his views in an article titled: “supporting businesses and protecting jobs in a time of crisis” on Monday.

Hichilema said life favoured the prepared and that such a statement was particularly relevant today, “as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause massive disruptions to economic activities across the world.”

“It is increasingly becoming clear that the global economy is at the cusp of a very deep recession. Early economic data show that both advanced and emerging market economies alike are registering severe contractions that could surpass the downturn of the global financial crisis,” Hichilema said.

“These external events will have significant effects on the Zambian economy. There is much that we can do, as a country, to mitigate the full economic impact of this deadly virus and protect jobs and the poorest amongst us. In addition to the macro-economic measures announced by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Zambia, we call for direct support for priority businesses to minimise the disruption of commerce and avoid significant job losses.”

He said to address the current unprecedented economic challenge, and in national interest, there should be an urgent national: “virtual conference” of stakeholders to agree on measures to keep the wheels of commerce turning whilst protecting the health of Zambians.

The opposition leader encouraged participants to focus those exceptional discussions on, among other things, the formation of initiatives in specified cluster areas.

Hichilema identified such cluster areas as supporting access to capital, addressing inventory and supply chain disruptions, managing costs; supporting taxpayers and leveraging external assistance.

On supporting access to capital, Hichilema suggested the establishment of an economic disaster loan programme that would provide low-interest loans to businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19.

“Working through registered lenders and integrated with the Bank of Zambia’s targeted medium-term re-financing facility, support should be provided in the form of term loans, overdrafts as well as invoice and asset financing,” Hichilema said.

“For firms deemed to be operating in priority sectors, government should consider covering the first three months of interest payments. This must be accompanied by the settlement of outstanding government remittances to the banking sector.”

He added that the government and business should urgently work together to put in place a secure business continuity financing and logistics programme to facilitate the delivery of goods and services, particularly exports.

On managing costs, Hichilema explained that the government and business should work together to address difficulties which firms would face in covering key operating expenses, particularly utilities.

He called for the suspension of some utility bills and the discontinuation of service disconnections for two to three months for firms in priority sectors.

“This suspension should also take into consideration the financial position of utility firms and should be configured accordingly. By the same token, a similar approach could be applied to commercial rent for shops supplying essential goods under a rent relief initiative,” Hichilema said.

“We also propose a targeted three-month interest payment moratorium supported by the targeted medium-term re-financing facility.”

Hichilema further called for supporting of taxpayers.

He noted that the government should consider giving taxpayers additional time for dealing with tax affairs.

“Extension of filing and tax payment deadlines, deferral of tax payments, easier access to debt payment plans, extension of plan duration/time to pay agreements and suspension of penalties, interest and debt recoveries should form part of this relief plan,”

“Further, Zambia Revenue Authority should quicken refunds to taxpayers, temporarily change the audit policy, provide quicker tax certainty and enhance taxpayer services and communication initiatives. As part of this support, a programme to re-schedule filing and payment of taxes should be considered for priority sectors and businesses that will be hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Hichilema indicated that the government and the business community should work together to access external programmes which had been announced to support businesses to secure affordable working capital and better manage risks.

Hichilema also called on the government to advance its engagements for pandemic support from the World Bank Group, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and G20 rescue packages that have been announced, “especially the US$8 billion support programme by the International Finance Corporation to assist businesses to overcome liquidity and solvency risks.”

“The rapid global rise in the infection rate calls for urgent action by key stakeholders in Zambia to mitigate the health and economic impact of this pandemic that will affect our people. We must move fast and be well coordinated in our national response. We must also establish well-designed programmes that safeguard human life and economic well-being,” said Hichilema.

“We must all work together – business associations, financial institutions, regulators, political parties, labour representatives, government, development partners and think-tanks – in finding solutions in our collective fight against COVID-19. Together we shall get through this.”