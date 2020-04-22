LUSAMBO BEHAVE…stop this nonsense against citizens – Sikaile

SIKAILE Sikaile has warned Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo against beating people that defy the current COVID-19 partial lockdown.

Last week, Lusambo went on rampage with some police officers, beating up people found socialising in bars.

He later bragged on a radio programme that he would continue beating those socialising, including Human Rights Commission spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya who had advised against such actions.

This week Lusambo (below) has turned himself into a traffic inspector, ejecting passengers without face masks from buses.

Commenting on the matter, Sikaile, a good governance and human rights activist challenged Lusambo to instead close the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport which was letting in people affected with the virus from other countries.

“We have noticed the continued harassment of citizens by Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo. Let this overzealous Lusambo behave himself. He is drunk with power and he thinks whatever his empty brain thinks is right and can be exerted on citizens,” Sikaile said, in a statement. “I am warning Lusambo to stop this nonsense against citizens; besides it’s his corrupt PF government that has subjected people to abject poverty. He should be ashamed to be compelling citizens to stay home unnecessarily when his government is busy stealing money for social assistance to less privileged citizens. If he is a man enough, let him go and close Kenneth Kaunda International Airport where people with the virus enter from.”

Sikaile observed that Lusambo had disrespected the Constitution for a long time.

“Lusambo has grown big headed to an extent of disrespecting the Constitution of Zambia in his bid to prove nothing but stupidity to his boss Edgar Lungu,” he said. “It is disgusting to see him claiming to implement LUSAMBO’S law; when did we come under his law? This is lawlessness and when we say there are some thugs in some public offices, some people get annoyed; this is exactly what we mean.”

Sikaile reminded Lusambo of his past violent record in politics.

He said there was no state of emergency in the country for Lusambo to be harassing citizens.

“Bowman is just a thug who doesn’t know how to provide leadership. This is the shameless man who bundled [Major] Richard Kachingwe out of the secretariat when he was in MMD,” he recalled. “As far as we are concerned, there is no state of emergency in Zambia that was declared for him to abuse citizens. Even in a case of a state [of] emergency, there are responsible departments to effect it and not Lusambo.”

Sikaile called on President Lungu to control Lusambo’s behaviour towards people.

“The unfortunate part is that we have someone who calls himself a President, Mr Edgar Lungu, there watching this nonsense from this callboy. Please Mr Lungu, find something that will suit Lusambo,” pleaded Sikaile. “All citizens who think straight have been calling upon President Edgar Lungu to necessitate a lockdown to control the spread of the virus but this same Lusambo and other PF goons like Sunday Chanda, Antonio Mwanza and Kebby Mbewe were in the forefront to say citizens will die of hunger if we have a lockdown. PF leaders, do you think before doing anything? How dare Lusambo goes into the streets after feasting on tax payer’s money and humiliate citizens like that?”