People need message of hope, Nyoni says

CHIPATA Diocese pastoral coordinator Fr Gabriel Nyoni says it is not good for people to be sending alarming statements on social media regarding COVID-19.

In his sermon during mass on Sunday, Fr Nyoni said people need messages of hope in light of the current pandemic.

“This time when the coronavirus is in our midst there are some people who are sending alarming statements on phones, radio, TVs and social media. No, things should not be like this. We all need to be witnesses of peace, the messages that we should be producing should be those of encouragement, consoling and should also be messages of encouraging each other that Jesus Christ will defeat [the disease],” he said.

Fr Nyoni said every citizen should be an agent of peace.

“Let’s be agents of God’s mercy, that’s what God is asking us. Let us reconcile, forgive each other and let’s wish each other well,” he said.

Fr Nyoni urged the people to adhere to the preventive measures put in place by the government.

“We are being asked to stay at home, yes we should be at home but if we remain at home, what are we going to eat? There are other people who are at home but they have enough food but others are staying at home but they have no food. How do we share with those that do not have food, how do we show oneness with those that do not have food? We thank those that are sharing with their colleagues the personal protective equipment,” he said.

Fr Nyoni said COVID-19 was bringing togetherness among the people.

“I know that in our midst we have some doubting Thomas, who are saying there is no coronavirus in Chipata and wondered why they are asked to be wearing masks as well as not going to church. Things should not be like that, let us protect ourselves. When we watch on TV or listen to radio, a lot of people have died of coronavirus. This disease is there and it is in our midst,” said Fr Nyoni.