Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna Unclear political “Visions” and lack of party manifesto M&E arrangements in Zambia

The 2015 and 2016 presidential and general elections gave Zambia an opportunity to debate the word ‘VISION’. Zambians were treated to the banquet and entertained on how other political leaders were working on borrowed or inherited ‘visions’ while others claimed that they had visions of their own. In my view, the absence of political party monitoring and evaluation (M&E) arrangements has led to Zambia’s bad governance and struggling by our ruling political parties to fulfill campaign promises. Therefore, I contend that it is not too much to conclude that Zambia’s protracted poor governance can be attributed to lack of political party M&E arrangements. Thus, get it for free, strengthen your political party visions by articulating your manifestos and constitutions using M&E frameworks.

Last week, The Mast Newspaper carried my article entitled: Zambian political party manifestos and constitutions lack M&E frameworks. In the evening of that Wednesday 15th April 2020, I received a phone call from a passionate and relatively emotionally charged Zambian who asked me, “Dr Kanyamuna, thank you for making us appreciate the notion of M&E and how it relates to good governance and particularly party political operations and forecasting. [….] but I feel you have left us in the dark by not putting it in black and white on what and how precisely political parties needed to actualise your recommendations. Are you able to help clarify the ‘what’ and ‘how’ we can strengthen our Zambian political organisations? I think you have a point which seems to be the major lacuna in our political entities today”. He, in fact, submitted more as I listened with deserving keenness and interest. It has then occurred to me that today, some of these concerns are addressed. Indeed, giving sound professional suggestions to our political organisations today is better than doing it tomorrow because we still have more than one year before the general election in August, 2021. The timely recommendations can be implemented now and used to strengthen the quality of our politics in Zambia.

In M&E, we believe that the most important starting point is to answer the “why” questions. If we are certain of ‘why’ we are doing something, the other questions of ‘what’, ‘when’, ‘who’, ‘how’, ‘where’, etc become manageable and much easier. So, why do I insist that our political parties should and must articulate their manifestos and constitutions using clearly formulated M&E frameworks? In any democratic dispensation, leaders and office bearers are elected on the basis of what they promise the masses. The political constitutions and manifestos are the instruments used to package ‘winning’ ideologies and messages. It is through party instruments like constitutions and manifestos where the PF, UPND, MMD, NDC, DC, LM, FDD, etc will articulate their key development promises to the people. These documents are used to mobilise not only the vote but also resources from various stakeholders. We can only differentiate between and among political parties through their unique policy proposals in their manifestos in such sectors as health, education, agriculture, job creation, energy, mining, infrastructure, commerce and trade, etc. Thus, through manifestos and constitutions of political parties, we can assess and decide that Party X is weaker than Party B in the way they propose to deal with certain sectors or the entire economy. Without fully appreciating party manifestos and constitutions, Zambians vote leaders on the basis of mediocre reasons such as tribalism, corruption, regionalism, party slogans, religiosity, ignorance, self-aggrandizement and so forth. The capacity to govern a country based on skills and experience becomes unnecessary. In the absence of sound manifestos based on results, we have a situation, which Zambia finds itself in today – hopelessness and despair. My emphasis has always been adopting a results based management (RBM) approach through robust M&E arrangements at institutional level to dissociate ourselves from painful underdevelopments of the kind we have today.

M&E can effectively separate a political party from political amateurism to a more organised, mature and predictable development and results-focused organisation. So, part of the ‘why’ political parties need functional M&E is to plan their development promises and demonstrate to would-be electorates how implementation and attainment will be undertaken. If political players will be left unchecked (as the case has been since our political independence in 1964), Zambia will continue to nose-dive developmentally. To avert that apparent possibility, political parties must consider to reform their constitutions and manifestos along the following M&E frame-working:

• Develop party M&E plans: An M&E plan is a comprehensive document that explicitly describes how an organisation’s M&E functions will be conducted. In that regard, political parties need M&E plans which speak to their political ideologies, visions and transformational agendas for Zambia. This is the document from which every party official should speak from. For the M&E plans to be comprehensive, there will be need to segment them by articulating priority policies, sectors and programmes. All these categories then will be articulated in detail to demonstrate how they will be attained in the 5-year term should that party win elections. I encourage our political parties to stop wadding all over our welfares like ducks in village muddy reservoirs, but instead demonstrate capacity and ability to feasibly improve human lives. Thus, strategic programmes will need to be identified and prioritised at manifesto stage to make it easy to create a constructive linkage with the mainstream civil service across public institutions. At best, the M&E plans will be annexures to the party manifestos.

• Develop indicator catalogues and frameworks: Performance indicators are parameters that help us to track and measure development changes. Without indicators, it is impossible to appreciate whether our efforts are improving or worsening our human conditions. Instead of waiting until the party is elected into office, manifestos are supposed to contain key performance indicators (KPIs), which the party will seek to improve soon after assuming state power.

• Coordination and implementation function: No need to start lectures upon winning elections on how development work should be done. Through M&E, political parties are supposed to structure and articulate their blueprint plans (manifestos) to clearly show how development work will be coordinated and implemented.

As you may appreciate from the above, party politics should not be cadre-centred only as the case seems true presently. Critical development thinking, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation skills and experience are a must. Devoid of such skill-sets in our political parties, Zambia will continue changing political regimes, but poverty and despair shall continue to escalate. I am not threatening anyone, but our political economy can pragmatically shift and bring about the transformed Zambia we all desire and wish to sustain. Aluta continua (let the struggle continue) for a Zambia focused on development results!

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm