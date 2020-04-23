Extension of COVID-19 restrictions

Dr Chitalu Chilufya says, “The number of tests that we are doing now are much more than the tests that we were doing earlier. So, you will see an increase from the mass screening. That shouldn’t discourage you. We are screening everyone who is within the ring of possible infection, so the numbers will surge. But because we are picking those cases early and probably are symptomatic and putting them away, managing them, we are not promoting human-to-human spread, therefore we will stop the surge quicker.”
What this means is that we have work on our hands and we have to double our efforts and interventions.
And the second round of the 14-day restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus is coming to an end.
And we are asking ourselves: what’s next? Is this going to be extended again? If it is extended, what are the consequences? If it is not extended, what are the consequences?
These are very very difficult questions demanding very well informed answers.
But they have to be answered.
Edgar Lungu and his government will have to make very serious decisions about these restrictions. But this should be after considering all options based on scientific modelling and advice as well as the possible economic repercussions of these restrictions.
A premature lifting of the restrictions can lead to an increase in the rate of infections.
There’s need to assess the effectiveness of these 28 days restrictions in the coming days.
However, prolonged restrictions may cause irreparable harm to the economy.
There’s need for wide consultations. The government should consult various sectors and stakeholders, both inside and outside the country, before making a decision on what’s next.
First, there’s need to make a proper assessment if the restrictions have achieved all of their objectives, which were to a greater degree to flatten the infection curve and ensure it doesn’t peak.
And there must be scientific evidence supporting any decision made.
