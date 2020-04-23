Let’s cooperate despite political differences, Cuba tells US

CUBA has asked the United States government to stop attacking the World Health Organisation (WHO) and sovereign nations.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs said now was not the time to show power but unity of purpose in fighting the coronavirus.

In a statement, the MinREX said the coronavirus pandemic was attacking people indiscriminately.

“At a time when the worldwide battle against the COVID-19 pandemic requires boosting cooperation and the leading role of international organisations, particularly the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the current US administration attacks multilateralism and seeks to disqualify the established leadership of WHO,” it stated.

“It also insists in its petty strategy of taking advantage of the circumstances to impose its dominance and attack countries whose governments it has discrepancies with.

Some examples serve to illustrate that, like the recent and serious military threats against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the announcement, the day before by the US president, of the Pan-American Day and Week from April 14 to 18, accompanied by Monroe-Doctrine-inspired neo-colonial statements against Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, reminiscing of the Pan-American Conference, condemned 130 years ago by José Martí. Around those same days; but in 1961, the Bay of Pigs invasion took place.”

The Ministry stated that the US was also busy attacking Cuba’s global efforts to fight COVID-19.

“Another example is the immoral and persistent attack against Cuba’s selfless efforts to assist countries that have requested cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. Instead of promoting cooperation and a collective response, top officials of the US State Department devote their time to issue statements threatening governments that, faced with the drama of the pandemic, exercise their sovereignty and decide to request Cuba’s assistance,” Havana stated. “United States officials are knowingly committing a crime, when in the midst of a pandemic they attack Cuba’s international cooperation, seeking to deprive millions of people of the universal human right to healthcare services.”

Cuba stated that the magnitude of the pandemic called for global solidarity regardless of political differences.

It stated that no one individual country was powerful enough to fight COVID-19 alone.

“The magnitude of the current crisis compels us to cooperate and practice solidarity despite political differences. The virus knows no boundaries or ideologies. It threatens the lives of all and therefore it is up to all of us to fight back. No country should assume it is large enough, rich enough or powerful enough to defend itself, isolating itself and ignoring the efforts and needs of others,” MinREX stressed. “Sharing and providing valuable and reliable information is urgently needed. Steps have to be taken to allow for the coordination of the production and distribution of medical equipment, personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicines, with a sense of justice. Countries with more available resources should share them with most affected countries that are least prepared to cope with the pandemic.”

Cuba outlined a number of humanitarian activities she has carried out globally.

“That is Cuba’s approach. The modest contribution of a small nation with limited natural resources, subjected to a longstanding, brutal economic blockade. For decades we have accumulated experiences in the development of international cooperation in the area of health, as generously acknowledged by the World Health Organisation and our counterparts,” Cuba stated.

“Over the last few weeks, we have responded to cooperation requests without hesitation, and without considering political positions or economic advantages. Thus far, 21 brigades of healthcare professionals have been deployed to join national and local efforts in 20 countries, both new ones and to strengthen existing medical collaboration brigades in 60 nations that have now joined efforts to combat COVID-19 in the countries where they were already providing services.”

Cuba stated that her own health professionals were already serving the world before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have also shared medications produced by Cuba that, in our experience, have proven effective in the prevention or treatment of the disease. In addition, our healthcare professionals have taken part in consultations and discussions on specific treatments for patients or groups of patients in several countries, in Cuba and via teleconference,” stated Cuba. “All these actions are undertaken without neglecting the responsibility of protecting the Cuban population, duty that is rigorously fulfilled despite the huge limitations imposed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade. Those who are interested may find the data supporting this assertion as they are publicly available. Anyone with a shred of decency will understand that the blockade poses remarkable pressure over Cuba to ensure the material inputs and equipment that support the public healthcare system and those specifically required to address this pandemic.”

Cuba stated further that her own donation from China was seized by the US, citing the longstanding blockade.

“A recent example was an aid donation from China that could not be delivered to Cuba because the carrier claimed the US blockade prohibited the operation. On that matter, top US State Department officials had the nerve to say that the United States does export medicines and medical devices to Cuba. Nonetheless, they have failed to support those fallacies with a single transaction between the two countries,” stated Cuba. “It is common knowledge and widely substantiated that the economic blockade is the main obstacle for Cuba’s development, prosperity and for the wellbeing of Cubans. That harsh reality due solely to the obstinate and aggressive behaviour of the United States government does not prevent us from providing our help and solidarity. We don’t deny anyone our assistance, not even to the country that causes Cuba so much harm, if necessary.”