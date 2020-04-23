N/WEST, SOUTH CLUBS OPPOSE FAZ EGM

CLUBS from North Western and Southern provinces have petitioned FAZ against the FAZ emergency general meeting proposed by sports minister through the National Sports Council of Zambia.

In two letters addressed to FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala, the clubs have asked the association to adhere to provisions of the FAZ constitution before the executive calls for the meeting.

“Our concerns is that in calling for the EGM, you need to adhere to the provisions of the FAZ constitution, Article 29, which may not be fulfilled due to lack of office bearers in some of the provinces to attend the same said meeting as elections are yet to be held,” reads the letter by Southern Province clubs in part.

“Secondly, we have a problem with who is calling for the EGM contrary to the provision cited above.”

North Western Province football association chairperson Arthur Kamulosu, said there was no need for the proposed emergency general meeting since there was the annual general meeting already scheduled where an issue could be raised under in other business.

“There is no need for proposed emergency annual general meeting. Football Association of Zambia affiliates are guarded by Article 29 of the FAZ constitution on the extra-ordinary general meeting, our extra ordinary general meeting on 01/02/2020 did approve the electoral process period,” read the letter in parts.

“FIFA has also stood their ground and guided FAZ and insisting that we follow our statutes as a football governing body in Zambia. This is clear evidence of interfering in the affairs of football Association of Zambia. Let us stand by our constitution as no single individual has the power to amend the constitution which was put in place by our affiliates.”