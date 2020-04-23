Patrick Mwanawasa opposes businessman’s application for damages for alleged adultery

PATRICK Mwanawasa has charged that awarding damages and costs for adultery to Lusaka businessman Lombe Okpara would amount to unfair and unjust enrichment.

This is in a matter where Okpara has petitioned his wife Musamba Mulenga for divorce for engaging in adultery with Mwanawasa and Ministry of Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Ronald Simwiinga.

Okpara is seeking an order that his eight-year marriage to Mulenga be dissolved as he could not reasonably continue living with her upon discovering that she had engaged in adulterous acts.

Mwanawasa in his response to Okpara’s petition has denies committing adultery with Mulenga at the time he was serving as Eastern Province permanent secretary.

Mwanawasa claims that Mulenga is a mere friend whom he had the privilege to discuss business opportunities with by virtue of his employment and that of Mulenga.

He said at no time did he (Mwanawasa) rent a duplex apartment in Roma Township were he spent five hours with Mulenga on November 3, 2018 as alleged by Okpara.

Mwanawasa disputed allegations the he told Mulenga that his manhood was in pain after the alleged sexual encounter, neither did he wish to have married her.

He said assertions that he was involved in money laundering were malicious and not tantamount to adultery, which was the main issue in the matter adding that at no time did he discuss issues of money laundering with Okpara’s wife.

Mwanawasa said Okpara was fishing for evidence to accuse him of adultery and to divorce his wife.

“Awarding damages and costs to the petitioner would amount to unfair and unjust enrichment,” stated Mwanawasa.

“The respondent (Mulenga) is an adult and no one would take pecuniary advantage of her as a married woman, therefore, the action against the second co-respondent should be dismissed.”