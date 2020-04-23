PF is toxic – Akafumba

NATIONAL Democratic Congress vice-president Josephs Akafumba says in its current form the PF is toxic and reports of Chishimba Kambwili rejoining the ruling party is wishful thinking.

In an interview yesterday, Akafumba said his party was aware of strong propaganda that it was just a matter of time Kambwili would rejoin his former party but insisted that the NDC was committed to the opposition alliance as no sensible man would go back to the corruption and theft infested ruling party.

He said NDC Roan Constituency member of parlaiement Joseph Chishala’s rebel position on Bill 10 does not in any way reflect the thinking and direction of the party as it was a lone ranger stance void of any blessings.

“As NDC, we would like to urge our members and Zambians at large to religiously follow the COVID-19 guidelines given by the Ministry of Health. This disease is a killer and we should not give it a chance by deliberately ignoring the guidelines given. However, we have, as a party in the past months from the day our member of parliament for Roan Constituency Joseph Chishala defied our party position and took a lone ranger position and failed to walk out of Parliament together with other members of parliament against Bill 10, we have been accused by our sympathisers and even our party members and other well meaning Zambians at large that we have in fact been sold off to the PF. Others have stated that it is a going deal and it’s just a matter of time before we rejoin the PF. Others have even sworn upon the living God that just wait, NDC is rejoing the PF and more so others have said that the president of NDC Chishimba Kambwili has already gone with the PF,” Akafumba said.

“This propaganda should have been put to rest when president CK appeared on a MUVI TV programme at which he emphasised our allegiance and commitment to the opposition alliance. He further emphasised that nobody in his right frame of mind can go to the PF because PF is poison, it was and is still our strong position that the PF in its current form is a dead party and therefore we want to concentrate on the possible pact with other alliance members. The NDC as it stands now is a collection of well meaning and dedicated ladies and gentlemen and equally the alliance which the NDC belongs to means well for this country and therefore it will be betrayal of the worst kind for any person in this critical time of need, when Zambians need deliverance from the brutality of the PF which has no shame to close two prominent media outlets, The Post and now Prime TV, it would not be wise for anyone to join PF, the party which has brought poverty, joblessness and moral bankrupsy in our country.”

Akafumba further said there was nothing that anyone could go for in the PF hence the position of NDC was that it could not join the ruling party.

He said in fact, there was no PF as the real party died with president Michael Sata and what is obtaining today was a MMD/PF union.

Akafumba added that the corruption and theft of public funds in the current MMD/PF reads like a page in the telephone directory.

“Therefore, we would like to assure all our members and well meaning Zambians that NDC is here to stay and we are committed to the alliance. Today, for anyone to go to PF would be like a stubborn housefly which ended up being buried with the cops. We wish to encourage our members that we have got only about 15 months more to go to the polls and liberate this country and therefore it will be unwise to contemplate even in ones dream to join the PF,” Akafumba said.

He reiterated that the party position on bill 10 has not changed.

He said NDC was in favour of the route that was championed or could have been spearheaded by the three church mother bodies.

Akafumba further said the PF position on sneaking in clauses which were now being painted in different colours, from the parliamentary select committee and Minister of Justice lacks consensus.

“Allowing Bill 10 to go through will be like giving the PF a blank cheaque to pass any laws that they want. People of Zambia must rally behind the NDC and its leader Chishimba Kambwili and our alliance partners so that come 2021, with the same spirit that we have shown in fighting COVID-19, we remove the PF and confine them to the dustbin of history,” he said.

Akafumba called upon all well meaning members of parliament from the UPND, as well as Chishala, and those in PF to rethink their position as the chance to be on the right side of history presents itself again.

Akafumba said their positive action would see them remembered as men and women who stood with the people and not PF.