PF leaders sharing COVID-19 donations – Msoni

ALL Peoples Congress president Nason Msoni says government’s inertia and the sluggish response to the emerging public health threat from the coronavirus is putting the public at real risk.

Msoni says there is more talking than action from the PF government.

“We are seeing more talking than action so far. No vital equipment necessary for supporting and sustaining the coronavirus patients has so far been procured by this government. It is tragically sad that the Zambian government has sunk to such low levels as to only thrive on goodwill donations,” Msoni said.

He alleged that even the donations for victims of the COVID-19 were being shared among PF leaders.

“Further evidence of wrongdoing is clearly emerging that even the donations received for the victims of the coronavirus are being shared with impunity amongst the greedy PF leaders for personal use and for resell to the unsuspecting Zambian public. We urge patriotic citizens to report any suspects found selling items believed to be donations to the police,” Msoni urged. “We further appeal to potential donors of various materials to etch the sign “Not to be sold” on the materials as a way of protecting the donations from being sold by unscrupulous individuals on the open market. We challenge the government to publish a list of all donors and donations so far received including cash monies. It is in the interest of transparency and accountability to do so. We think that this is absolutely necessary and important as the credibility of this government is seriously under question locally and abroad.”

He said the PF cannot run government on charitable donations.

“This is not how you run systems. In any case you cannot run government on charitable donations and expect to deliver deliverables. The dominant question we are asking this government is where are the contingency funds that are held for such unforeseen national emergencies? The emerging general portrait of the infectious disease in the country is not looking good and this calls for swift speed in ensuring that we stop the further spreading of the virus before it’s too late,” said Msoni. “Insofar as the looming epidemic is concerned, this government is not demonstrating any measure of seriousness save for political posturing and publicity stunts. We urge this government to consider the procurement of ventilators as a priority in the circumstances. This is not the time to source for commissions on the procurement of the equipment but to save lives.”