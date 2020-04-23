This democracy is sacrosanct and non-negotiable

[By Aaron Ng’ambi]

This democracy is too sacred not to be guarded jealously. No man or woman should be allowed to put our much-needed democracy in jeopardy.

Zambia is and has been known all over the world as a model for a thriving democracy in sub-Sahara Africa, and as a pillar of peace. Our nation has witnessed many free and somewhat fair elections for many years now. We have seen the smooth transfer of power from one government to another without any major problems at all.

However, we are at the verge of losing all these achievements because of a government that seems to be immune to any form of criticism. Under the Patriotic Front government, we have woken up to the reality that the 4th estate, which is the media, is totally under siege. They first closed The Post newspaper, and no one thought much of this move because to some people, this was nothing but retaliation between the government and the then owner of the newspaper.

But, unfortunately, the PF government has not just stopped at closing The Post newspaper but gone even further to close Prime TV. So, for any well-meaning Zambian, the logical question to ask is what is next? Who will be the next victim of the PF government in the media fraternity? And will the people continue to standby and watch their own government attack media houses with impunity?

A few reminders for our government and the people at large; we should never forget that the PF government won the 2011 general elections with an unprecedented support and help from The Post newspaper. Therefore, to do a u-turn and close down the newspaper company by the same government after being assisted to win a general election was nothing but an act of betrayal, regardless of personal differences between the Head of State and the then owner of The Post newspaper.

Whatever reasons or excuses given by the government for the closure of The Post newspaper did not amount to any form of justification for them to do so. There were many people who were employed by The Post newspaper: from journalists, photographers, drivers, distributors of the paper, etc. All these people lost their jobs countrywide just because one man decided to settle scores with another man without thinking of the many families that would be affected in the process.

I would urge those who are closer to President Lungu to remind him that every man has a legacy, whether he likes it or not. Therefore, what will be the legacy of this president after all is said and done? Will he be remembered for cracking down on his opponents or for opening up more political space in this democratic dispensation?

I remember during the days of Dr Frederick Chiluba as head of state and government. Whenever he had to answer questions from journalists who would quote his critics, the response from Dr Chiluba was simple and straightforward. He would smile and say to the journalists who had asked whatever question from his critics “Let them talk, this is democracy.” Now, that to me is an example of objective leadership and not leadership based on emotions.

As if the closure of The Post newspaper was not enough, this government has gone further to bring down Prime TV. Again, the young and intelligent journalists working for the television station, plus all the drivers and other workers; including their families will have to suffer because of a government that only cares about its image and not the future of these young professionals.

If we account for the number of jobs lost and families affected between the closure of The Post newspaper and now Prime TV, we could be talking roughly around hundreds of people driven into poverty simply because of politics. This is not just unacceptable, but it is morally wrong and morally bankrupt. Our government can do better than this.

The sanctity of our democracy cannot and should not be tempered with by any means. Politicians come and go, political parties in government do not stay in power forever but the institutions of democracy in any civilised country should stand the test of time. The PF government should not lie to themselves that shrinking the democratic space in our country through suppressing the media will guarantee them longevity in power. This kind of thinking or rather such an assumption has no basis in reality but further from our historical and current experiences.

President Kaunda ruled Zambia for a very long time under a one-party state. But when the people rose up in defense of democracy even the mighty KK could not withstand the pressure from the masses but gave in to save the nation from a potential disastrous situation. Also, we should never forget that president Chiluba, after serving two terms, he attempted to change the Constitution to seek a third term. And it was the ordinary Zambians who stood up in defense of this very democracy and the constitution at the time.

Unfortunately, today we are faced with a challenge not so different from these two examples I have cited of our first and second Republican presidents, except that under this regime things are worse off because even the media is under attack.

Fellow Zambians, we should remember the sanctity of our democracy, which is non-negotiable regardless of who is in power. We can not allow leaders who are narrow minded and will do anything and everything to stay in power, even if that infringes on our Constitution and our democracy.

This government has deregistered The Post newspaper, and now revoked the license of Prime TV because they know and understand how powerful the media is to sway public opinion. We should protect all our rights as enshrined in the constitution; especially the freedom of expression, association, and assembly. Zambians can no longer stand by and watch a government take away the freedoms of citizens in the media fraternity, simply because they share a different view from the ruling party.

To those who have spoken in defense of Prime TV, we wish to encourage them to keep doing the right thing because standing up for Prime TV is equivalent to us standing up for the voiceless. No one can deny that both Prime TV and The Post newspaper were both pro-poor and vulnerable people in our society. We will remember these two media houses as the most fearless and that they spoke truth to power. This government will do well to re-instate the license for Prime TV without any pre-conditions.

