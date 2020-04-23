Zesco reverts to 12-hour load shedding

ZESCO Limited says load shedding hours will revert to a maximum of 12 hours per day instead of the 15 hours experienced in the last 10 days.

In a statement, public relations manager Hazel Zulu said generating unit 2, belonging to one of the country’s Independent Power Producers (IPPs), that was taken out for maintenance on April 7 has been restored.

Zulu said this implies that the 132 megawatts that was lost for 10 days had been reinstated into the national grid.

“The corporation is pleased to inform the public that with this re-addition, load shedding hours will revert to a maximum of 12 hours per day instead of the 15 hours experienced in the last 10 days,” said Zulu. “Zesco wishes to thank its valued customers for their cooperation and patience and urge them to continue employing energy efficient initiatives such as completely switching off appliances when not in use, migrating to the use of energy efficient lighting and using gas for cooking, to mention but a few. These power saving initiatives will reduce household bills and contribute to protecting the environment.”