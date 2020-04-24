E-learning in the Zambian context

When COVID-19 hit the global community, learning institutions were closed. Schools, colleges and universities in Zambia were closed on 20th March, 2020.

The call by government and stakeholders in education was for learning institutions to embrace e-learning. Some learning institutions in Zambia have commenced e-learning. Schools, mainly privately owned in Zambia have turned to e-learning tools such as Google classroom. Universities such as the University of Zambia (UNZA) are using Moodle and Astria e-learning platforms. Further, Zoom and other internet conferencing tools are being used in learning institutions to deliver e-learning.

What is e-learning? E-learning is a structured course or learning experience delivered electronically. It also includes performance support content. There are different elements that make up an e-learning programme; these include live or pre-recorded lecture content, videos, quizzes, simulations, games, activities, and other interactive elements (Association for Talent Development, 2020).

E-learning is interactive in that there is communication between teacher/ lecturer and pupils/students. Sometimes sessions are delivered live, where learners can “electronically” raise their hands and interact in real time (e-learningNC, 2020).

I have observed that many learning institutions in the country claim to be offering e-learning. It seems, however, that what is being delivered is not e-learning but simply the use of e-learning tools to support learners with reading contents and the administration of assignments to the learners. From the above definition of e-learning, it is clear that e-learning is not only uploading assignments and reading materials on e-platforms but also involves live interaction with the learners.

Many of our learning institutions are just sending assignments and learning materials to the learners; there is no direct interaction between the learners and the lecturers/teachers. For instance, the private school where my children go, just post assignments on Google classroom for us parents to help our children do their work. Our children do not interact with the teachers but we, the parents, pay the school huge amounts of money. It is shameful for learning institutions to claim to be offering e-learning when they are just uploading assignments and notes on e-platforms.

It is a farfetched dream to implement e-learning in Zambia. It cannot succeed in Zambia; the country is not ripe for such innovative ways of learning. Here are some of the reasons:

Many of our lecturers and teachers do not have ICT skills needed to explore and develop e-learning contents. Universities such as UNZA still have many lecturers who were born before computers (BBCs) and do not wish to learn computer skills. The situation in our country is worse with our teachers in primary and secondary schools; many of them are still computer illiterate. Further, some of the lecturers and teachers do not have computers at home or Smartphones to use to deliver e-learning. It is therefore difficult for our teachers and lecturers to effectively use e-learning platforms to deliver lessons.

The other factor hindering e-learning in Zambia is that many Zambians, including our students and pupils, do not have access to the Internet. I am live to the fact that we have made strides as a country to ensure more people have access to the Internet. According to Internet World Stats (2020), Internet penetration in Zambia for 2020 stands at 53.7 per cent. This implies that more than half of Zambia’s population has access to the Internet. This is a big jump form 10.1 per cent in 2010.

I am also aware that the cost of data bundles in Zambia has considerably reduced compared to countries such as Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe and Swaziland where a gigabyte of data costs more than $20 (Ecobank Research, 2019). In Zambia today, one can get 30GB at ZMW 180 from Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as Liquid Telecom. The fact, however, remains that at household level, Internet access is still low. In 2018, for instance, 14.1 per cent households in Zambia had access to Internet (ZICTA et al, 2018).

Access to internet by many students and pupils has been through schools and universities/colleges. Now that our students/pupils are at home, how could they access the Internet for them to learn online? It is difficult for many learners to participate in online learning. Their parents are fighting for bread and butter, and now the Internet. Many Zambians are still wallowing in poverty. For example, in 2019, 54 per cent of Zambians were reported to live below the poverty line (Index Mundi, 2019). Very few families in Zambia would spend money on internet bundles for the children to learn online; the little money available goes to buying food.

The other reason hampering e-learning is the continuous load-shedding by our electricity utility, Zesco Limited. It has just announced increased hours of load-shedding from 8 to 12 hours per day. This is crazy! E-learning cannot take place in a community where the whole day people have no access to electricity because gadgets such as computers and phones need electricity.

The other factor which kicks in the teeth of the concept of e-learning is poor Internet connectivity. In the recent past, internet connectivity has become poor; many ISPs are struggling to provide a better service. Is it because our ISPs do not have capacity? Even Liquid Telecom which was faster than other ISPs has become bad. So, how do you interact with learners with such pathetic Internet connectivity? When connectivity is slow, it reduces the speed at which learning materials such as videos are uploaded and downloaded.

As I conclude, I wish just to say that the concept of e-learning cannot succeed in an environment like ours. The conditions are not favourable for e-learning; many people do not have access to the Internet. Many of our teachers lack the Information Communications Technology (ICT) skills, in addition to the monstrous load shedding. In Zambia, we can only use e-learning platforms to support our students and pupils with reading materials while they are on forced recess. Let us just pray that COVID-19 ends soon and go back to our normal way of teaching and learning.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science. Send your comment to: tuesdaybwalya1@gmail.com