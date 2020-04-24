Kambwili questions Lungu’s decision to go fishing amidst rising COVID-19 cases

CHISHIMBA Kambwili has questioned why President Edgar Lungu chose to go fishing and sending a message about five health workers who had contracted COVID-19 through his Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya.

And Kambwili has wondered whether President Lungu is the one sending Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo to harass people in the streets in the name of enforcing measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The National Democratic Congress leader doubted the seriousness of President Lungu in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

He said leaders should lead by example but wondered how the Head of State would invite people from Siavonga to State House for a fishing expedition when the government had discouraged non-essential travel.

“I doubt the seriousness of the President towards the COVID-19 fight because as leaders, we need to lead by example. The President announced that there should be no non-essential travels but yesterday (Monday) he invited people from Siavonga just to come for fishing…is that essential? Amid coronavirus, they are discouraging people travelling anyhow so that they don’t transmit and infect communities,” Kambwili said.

He said it was a big risk to invite people from Siavonga, which has not recorded any case and coming in through Kafue, a hot spot for the epidemic.

“I do not know how our President is thinking in fighting the coronavirus, no wonder he does not come to talk regularly to the nation about this pandemic like other Presidents are doing. The mere fact that five health personnel who have contracted this disease through their handwork in trying to save Mother Zambia it showed lack of seriousness to send the message through the Minister of Health while the President went fishing. We needed the President to do it himself, directly to tell the nation and wish them quick recovery and also personally writing to them to show that we are serious about their health,” he said.

Kambwili noted that frontline health personnel were at risk now and noted that those deployed in Kafue for door-to-door testing did not have proper PPEs.

He said the cry from all hospitals in Zambia was that they do not have proper PPEs to combat the disease.

“But what is happening about PPEs, what is happening about major equipment like ventilators? So for the President to go fishing amid COVID-19 shows that he is taking this issue with a back seat attitude and that’s not how it should be. We don’t need to be seeing the President on Facebook or social media harvesting fish. We want to see the President on TV talking about COVID-19 and the way we are going to combat and mitigate the effects that are coming with the COVID-19 but surely for the President to go fishing when the numbers are increasing! I am seeing a very laissez-faire attitude and no wonder our cases keep going up,” Kambwili said.

And Kambwili said it was about time Lusaka was locked down and the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport closed owing to the rising number of cases being recorded.

“If we don’t do this, we are going to face a very serious crisis in this country and I can tell my brother President Edgar Lungu that he will not even have the time to go fish harvesting once we fall into a fully blown COVID-19 situation; he will not even have time to go and do what he was doing yesterday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kambwili has challenged President Lungu to tell the nation if he was the one sending Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo to mistreat people the way he has been doing lately.

“The Lusambo issue where he goes on TV and says ‘I am the law within myself’, I am going to close shops…taking people out of mini buses, heaven help us! Those poor people that Lusambo is abusing for them to find a K10 to get on the bus is a big job for them yet you are not the one giving them transport money …have you given them the masks you are demanding?” Kambwili asked.

Kambwili said if Lusambo wanted people to have masks, he should provide them for free and he would be justified to query them if they do not wear them.

He said it was not easy for poor people to spare K10 or K5 for a mask when they had other pressing matters like food.

“By the way, Lusambo is not a law enforcement officer, he cannot be going on the road alone with probably a few cadres to start stopping cars and taking people out of the buses who have paid and the President is quiet! No we need an explanation from the President. Are you the one sending Lusambo to do illegal things? Behaviour ya Lusambo yaba Kaponya, yes we have a problem but there are people who can enforce this. But why is it that he has to be the one doing wrong things and the President is watching! He even goes to pronounce that ‘I am the President of Lusaka’! It’s now a Banana Republic where a Minister can be a law himself,” Kambwili lamented.

He said the country had fallen into a Banana Republic under the President’s watch.

Kambwili said a minster had no powers to close shops and stop traffic and wondered why President Lungu was allowing such lawlessness.

“He must be stopped. I want to warn Lusambo that his days are numbered. One day people will descend on him and beat him up very badly and he will have nobody to blame,” said Kambwili.

Kambwili also said his party was worried that the current rate of testing for coronavirus was not enough to isolate, test and trace the virus in the country.