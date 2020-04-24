Kampyongo is right

In a race to the bottom for immorality and unethical conduct, Bowman Lusambo is ordering police officers to use brutal methods to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.
His utterances and actions have provoked a firestorm of criticism from the public, and even from his minister colleague Stephen Kampyongo.
We wonder why the Inspector General of Police is allowing Bowman to take command of police officers and order them to do wrong things. A professional police command should not tolerate roughing up of people.
And we don’t understand Jack Kalala’s criticism of Kampyongo. Yes, it is true Kampyongo has always encouraged police to be brutal but today, whatever the motivation, he is saying the right thing. And we should not dissuade him from doing that which is right even if it goes against his character and record. Let’s credit where it is due. It shouldn’t be condemnation for the sake of condemnation. Let’s encourage people to change and be better human beings. We have no saints. Even Kalala himself is not St Jack. But Kalala’s criticism of Kampyongo on this issue exemplifies the mind-set and today’s culture in our politics – a culture of criticism for sake of criticism. However, police brutality should not in any way be tolerated. All who are accused of breaking the law are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law and should not be punished by police officers through brutality. That is the foundation of our system of jurisprudence. Probably in an effort to mitigate the public outcry, Kampyongo is criticising Bowman and trying to put an end to his illegal actions. Is Kampyongo wrong in doing so? The answer is a categorical No.
