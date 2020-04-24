Kick-Off: CC: HONOURABLE MINISTER

ON Tuesday this week, lawyers representing banned administrator Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka delivered a K5 million demand notice on the Football Association of Zambia to be paid within seven days.

This was after the Ndola High Court dismissed with costs an application by FAZ to vacate the ex-parte order to stay the electoral process.

Lewis Nathan Advocates and PNP Advocates issued the said demand letter.

FAZ lawyers Mando and Pasi Advocates have responded to the same demand calling it “frivolous and vexatious to say the least.”

Anyway, we cannot go all the way to discuss the legal issues leading to this gigantic demand since us laymen don’t really understand how lawyers arrive at such figures – in the end we just depend on the arguments and counter-arguments from the legal minds.

But the interest of many observers is that the demand letter from Damiano, Lusaka and Kalusha’s lawyers has been copied to the Minister of Sports [as FAZ funding agency] and the National Sports Council of Zambia [FAZ regulator.] Very interesting for the minister….

Simply put, this week has been interesting with Kalusha’s lawyer threatening to arrest FIFA Chief Member Associations officer Veron Masengo-Omba if he steps foot in Zambia for a meeting for contempt.

This was after Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga had invited Veron to come for the said meeting which he (Veron) confirmed in a letter to the minister.

We wait to see what Zurich will say to that because we can’t say much apart from waiting to see the FIFA official in handcuffs in Lusaka even as the minister is calling for dialogue…eh!

By the way, a couple of days ago, the minister informed the nation that a lawyer was part of the meeting that agreed on the ECM (it’s just a reminder dear readers).

This week though belongs to venerated sports administrator, elder Tom Mtine, and I quote “even eating nshima has got procedure”. Let me add mine that uncle Mtine might have left out “ there is hierarchy even on the dining table.”

Clearly this is what has brought us here: people refusing to follow the laid down procedure and respect for hierarchy at Football House.

Thanks uncle Tom for the wisdom. That indeed was a pregnant statement with a lot of goodness, one only hopes people have ears….

Again last week, I read with bemusement what one aspiring candidate Emmanuel Munaile who was quoted in the Mast Newspaper telling FAZ not to “rush to FIFA”.

Here is why I am disappointed with one Munaile, he was a vice-president of FAZ before and understands FIFA statutes very well and he is mature enough to know that at this stage, FAZ cannot go anywhere else in defending themselves from the injustice being meted at it apart from FIFA.

What hasn’t FAZ tried in order to make government see reason? Remember that at one point FAZ tried to meet the minister over coach Micho and it didn’t materialise. They came back from the ministry dejected like orphans.

Government’s refusal to fund the U-23 national team on account that FAZ was an international organisation operating in Zambia was another clear indicator of government’s stance against FAZ.

Simply put, Munaile has seen or heard how the authorities in Zambia have treated FAZ and the celebrated ‘stakeholders’ that the minister refers to in his call for dialogue.

FAZ has reported issues to FIFA because the constitutions of FAZ and FIFA have one thing in common, rules that govern the game.

If people who feel protected by powerful forces at home break the rules and FAZ cannot go to ordinary courts, where are they supposed to go?

FAZ has to protect the sanctity of the football rules, Andrew Kamanga, Adrian Kashala and company, cannot be so naïve to take unlawful routes that threaten to rape the FAZ constitutions simply because their adversaries have taken those illegal routes.

Mr Munaile has read what FIFA has said, what the CAS has said about these things but people have remained defiant and after that show of defiance, the minister has gone ahead to call for an illegal emergency council meeting as if to side with law-breakers.

Where does ba Munaile expect FAZ to run to under the circumstances? If Munaile was in-charge of Football House, where would he go?

What is written is written, everyone is equal before the law. And the law should not be bent to suit some ‘stakeholders’. When you feel overpowered by illegal powers, you consult those above you and that’s what FAZ is doing.

Anyway, let’s not forget the ‘stakeholders’ that have brought us here and what they have done for football because we will need this for future reference.

As for comrade Munaile, the place to rush to when the rules are being raped is FIFA, at least the headline should have read “Don’t rush to ordinary courts”.

