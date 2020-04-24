Lungu eases up on church meetings, golf and tennis

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has eased up on places of worship and selected small-scale businesses.

And four more health workers have tested positive to the coronavirus, bringing the total number so far to 15. President Lungu said four others positive cases are from the community.

Cumulatively, Zambia has 84 cases and three deaths.

Addressing the nation on the coronavirus pandemic in the country for expiry of the extended 14-day restrictions, President Lungu said all the reopened sectors should adhere to stipulated health guidelines to avoid escalating the pandemic.

“However, I have decided that some activities such as the following may continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to public health regulations, guidelines and certifications: 1) Places of worship may congregate while observing social distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitising and hand washing guidelines,” he said. “2) Sporting activities such as golf and tennis, which do not involve physical contact between players where the sport is played in non-crowded space, can begin to be played but bars in those premises will remain closed. (3)Barbershops and salons may continue to operate with strict adherence and observing social distancing and regular sanitising and hand washing.”

President Lungu called for strict adherence to preventive guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.

“Failure to adhere to the public health regulations, guidelines and certification, will attract penalties including revoking of licences at any given time. I am therefore directing law enforcement agencies to pursue any offenders. The general public are equally encouraged to report any cases of non-adherence to these measures to relevant authorities. Let us be each other’s gate keepers,” he said.

And justifying the partial reopening of the non-essential sectors of the economy, President Lungu gave a list of concerns.

He asked several social and economic questions which he said needed answers.

“There are other questions that require answers, which have an impact on the social-economic affairs of our country bearing in mind that currently our national budget has been thrown into disarray as a result of the COVID-19. If we maintained the status quo of the controlled movement of our people and restriction of some business due to the pandemic, where will the money come from for the many other important programmes?” asked President Lungu.

“A) Where will we find money to pay salaries for our public service employees? (B) Where will we find money to pay retirees? (C) What about FISP?

(D.) What about the money for social cash transfer?” asked President Lungu. “(E) Where will we find money to buy the much needed drugs for our hospitals? (F) What about debt repayment obligations? (G) What about fuel importations?

(H) When and how will the children get back to school? It is now over a month since schools were closed and the children are locked-up in homes. Some of them literally with no modern facilities such as internet. (I) Who will harvest the crops for our national food security? (J) Who will deliver farming inputs? (K) How will we distribute food relief? The jury is out on these questions!”