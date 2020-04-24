We need a competent, politically neutral ZRA – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema says the country must start preparing for business survival now and continuity post COVID-19.

The UPND leader says with regard to domestic resource mobilisation, Zambia needs a serious, technically competent and politically neutral Zambia Revenue Authority.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a big challenge to the country, it could also present an opportunity for us as Zambians to put politics aside and work together to come out of this pandemic more united and stronger as a country,” he said in a write themed: ‘Business continuity now and post COVID 19 – what Ministry of Finance should prioritize?’ “Right now, the focus for the COVID-19 is on the Minister of Health [Chitalu Chilufya] as the main champion and the face of government. This is because the medical dimension is very important and the Minister of Health must take leadership, especially in terms of treatment. But the economy might well be one of the main victims in the short term but more importantly, the country must also start preparing for business survival now and continuity post COVID-19, whenever it will end.”

Hichilema welcomed finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu and Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya’s proposals to support the business during “this precarious period”.

“The Hon. Minister of Finance talked about waiver of tax penalties and interests; easing liquidity by tapping into the Bank of Zambia’s K10 billion medium-term refinancing facility, which commercial banks can access to assist with restructuring, refinancing or extending credit to businesses affected by COVID-19; as well as the intentions to start engaging the IMF on an appropriate macroeconomic framework that may lead to an economic programme with the Fund,” he noted.

“We propose that the government, through the leadership of the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Zambia, puts in place the appropriate macroeconomic frameworks that will lead to concluding a programme in earnest. In order to develop this macroeconomic framework, the elephant in the room is the mounting debt situation, which we as UPND has always been advising the government against.”

According to the IMF, Zambia’s debt has increased from 20.8 per cent of GDP in 2011 to 85.7per cent in 2019. Hichilema noted that the debt is projected to increase to 109.9 per cent in 2020 rising further to 112.6 per cent in 2021.

He said the average for Sub-Saharan countries only increased from 24.9 per cent recorded in 2011 to 41.5 per cent in 2019 and is expected to only increase to 46.6 per cent by 2021.

Hichilema said in terms of comparison with her peers Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda, Zambia’s debt was 20.8 per cent of GDP in 2011 compared to Uganda’s 20.5 per cent while Tanzania and Ghana had their debt at 27.9 per cent and 31.4 per cent of GDP, respectively.

“By 2019, Zambia’s debt jumped to 85. 7 per cent of GDP while that of Tanzania only marginally increased to 38.1 per cent of GDP. Uganda and Ghana’s increased to 40.0 per cent and 63.2 per cent of GDP, respectively,” he noted. “It is clear from the above that while our friends do prudently manage their fiscus, the PF government’s solution in their 10 years of ruling has been to borrow, borrow and borrow without due regard to how or who will pay back the debt. As a result of this reckless borrowing, they have borrowed far more than the Sub-Sahara Average and above its peers. We are now an outlier in the comparisons.”

Hichilema said in developing an appropriate macroeconomic framework that could lead to an economic programme with the IMF, the government needs to consider fiscal consolidation seriously.

“A type of fiscal consolidation that will reduce net borrowing from the highs of 6.5 per cent of GDP that was planned in 2020 Budget to less than two per cent of GDP in the short to medium term, reducing public expenditure as a share of GDP to no more than 23 per cent and increasing domestic revenues about 22 per cent of GDP from the current 18 -19 per cent of GDP,” he urged. “To reduce its budget as a share of GDP in the immediate to medium term, the government must simply suspend all capital projects, some of which should be renegotiated and cancelled or postpone project implementation to some later date. In additional, the government should immediately identify other wasteful expenditures that should be quantified and programmed for in the macroeconomic framework that will be developed.”

Hichilema called for a serious, technically competent and politically neutral ZRA.

“An assessment was done in the Zambia Plus that recommended IT enhancement and business processes in the Zambia Revenue Authority. Instead, the institution has been infiltrated with PF cadres that now have to receive political orders on how they should tax, otherwise why did they have to wait to audit Prime TV until the TV Station differed with the government, if it’s not for political expedience?” asked Hichilema. “…We want to say while the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a big challenge to the country, it could also present an opportunity for us as Zambians to put politics aside and work together to come out of this pandemic more united and stronger as a country. As for the UPND, we wish to assure the government we are together in this struggle and should you need our resources to achieve our overall objective as a country, we will provide with pleasure. For the Minister of Finance, we propose that your time to act, coordinate the development of the macroeconomic framework, and start programme negotiations is now. You need to ensure that there is business continuity now and post COVID-19.”