ZCCB warns of the worst on COVID-19

THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says the Church needs to prepare for the worst-case scenario and be ready to support its foot soldiers in hospitals, health centers and communities.

ZCCB also says the possibility of more people dying of hunger than COVID-19 will also be exceedingly high.

Speaking when he received a second donation of food items and hygienic materials from C & S Investments in response to the COVID-19 fight, Mongu Catholic Bishop Evans Chinyemba said the current situation was likely to put enormous pressure on the country’s health facilities.

“We must not fold our arms and expect others to do the job. This is the time to express the love of the risen Christ to humanity in Zambia,” said Bishop Chinyemba on Wednesday.

“Inspired by the love and mercy of God, our aid is to help the sick, bless the dying and feed the hungry. Many poor people, especially those living in the villages and peri-urban areas will need to be fed and helped to economically recover after the pandemic.”