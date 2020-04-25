Beyond the Obvious: Pardon our ‘Prophesers’

BEFORE you excuse your popular prophets for sometimes mis-reading the future and giving us predictions contrary to what they earlier said, please first forgive me, for I’m not a very good Bible student; which tells you that my faith may not be as strong as some of you guys. And oh, one more thing; I have a weakness of poking in other people’s businesses. Like asking you to excuse prophets whose predictions miss the mark. But I think I can give myself five out of ten marks when it comes to analysing social events of public interest. Indeed we all need to take interest in public affairs, it’s very important. But when our popular prophets miss, let’s forgive them, for they are just humans like any one of us. In fact, the Bible says ‘…we know in part and we prophesy in part’, (1 Cor 13v9). Elsewhere the old book again reminds us that ‘….we see as in a mirror’. This suggests to me that what a prophet sees may sometimes be like an image in the mirror; it’s there, but not real. So you see that our men of God can miss in their predictions. But they do a good job keeping us on our toes that something good or bad may happen. By that we sin less, though not sinless.

Nonetheless, mankind’s hunger of wanting to know what happens tomorrow means that prophets will always be there to give us some hazy precautions which would not always be far-sighted. But that’s life, it’s all about gambling and taking chances.

Going forward, you need to know that prophecy thrives on ambiguity. Here’s what I mean. Those who utter prophecy make loose statements that leave room for other possibilities to fall in place. A man of God, speaking to five hundred people would say, ‘I see someone here receiving your letter of appointment very soon’. And when that turns out to be true to some, it’s not that he knew. He just spoke by faith, and out of five hundred people there may be fifty who have written letters looking for employment or other business opportunities. Another hundred who have been on probation or working in an acting capacity. So there’s very good probability that out of five hundred people someone is going to receive a letter of appointment in the near future. So ‘letter of appointment’ and ‘very soon’ is ambiguity. Even when someone says, ‘God is telling me that someone here is sick.’ Out of five hundred people, the possibility that someone is unwell is very high indeed. ‘Sick’ here becomes ambiguous because you have not been specific.

Be aware also that many prophesies work well if they foretell a bad event, say an accident or some form of calamity. Rarely do you hear a prophet say, ‘I see the Zambian currency trading at K1 to a dollar,’ or ‘this time next year Zambia will be exporting polished diamonds to China.’ Have you ever heard of such? No.

Now to claim that you are a prophet, you must command a following of faithful adherents. These followers must believe in you and what you stand for. Man is a speaking being and often what we say seriously or sometimes carelessly, can come to pass in future. You must have heard it said that words are powerful. Very true. Words, like thoughts, are tangible and can bring about material results. That’s why in the current wave of the coronavirus many statements are leaking out about people or organisations that made mention of the pandemic long before it happened in 2019. Those who said these words about the virus may not even have known what they were talking about. But because they said them, the universe calls them to remembrance and put them into action.

Above all else, the human mind and psych is so powerful and can do amazing things, but we are still limited to see the future and predict it perfectly. We can guess, and that’s good enough. We can plan, and that’s good enough. And we’ll continue to listen to our prophets, but remember what the Apostle Paul said… we know in part and prophesy in part….’

See you in paradise.

HYPERLINK “mailto:davieschilufya@gmail.com” davieschilufya@gmail.com

Whatsapp 097 2 777 285/SM