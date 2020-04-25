ERB mocking Zambians – Green Party

THE Green Party of Zambia says the Energy Regulation Board should stop mocking the Zambian people.

ERB on Thursday said the current gains from the sustained reduction in international oil prices have been negated by the depreciation of the kwacha in the same period resulting into no price change since December 2019.

“Since the last price adjustment on 26th December 2019, international oil prices have dropped from around US $69 to below US $30 per barrel, while the exchange rate of the kwacha against the United States Dollar has risen from K14.40 to about K18.66,” the ERB stated. It stated that it had particularly been monitoring movements in international oil prices vis-à-vis performance of the kwacha against the US dollar because the two were the major factors that directly impact local fuel prices.

“As prices are reviewed for every cargo, on average every sixty days, the March 2020 price preview that was conducted on a cargo procured in January 2020 when the international oil prices had not yet started to experience a downward trend; and the kwacha had started to depreciate steeply, did yield minor price variations. However, due to the projected extreme volatility in the two fundamentals at the time and also considering that the changes would have been below the 2.5 per cent trigger band for price adjustment, it was prudent to maintain the prices,” stated ERB. “It should be noted that unlike some other countries, Zambia’s fuel needs are met through the importation of commingled feedstock, a mixture of crude oil, finished products and other components on one hand, refined petroleum products such as petrol and diesel on the other. Domestic fuel price adjustments are aligned to the period it takes to consume the imported petroleum products, which translates to about every 60 days. As such, even if international oil prices fall during the period when the current cargo is being consumed, the perceived benefit is not immediately passed on in form of a domestic price reduction not until the current consignment is fully consumed… Suffice to mention that Zambia has not had any importation of crude petroleum feedstock since January 2020, as Indeni has been on industrial maintenance shutdown. In the interim the government has relied on importation of finished petroleum products that are being supplied by Oil Marketing Companies, who have been given waivers to import. Further, it should be noted that the price trends for finished petroleum products are not comparable to those of crude oil.”

But Green Party secretary general Daniel Sichilongo said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, any possible gains should be transferred to the Zambian people.

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit Zambia hard economically, it is necessary for all possible gains to be transferred to the people to help cushion the dire economic effects of the novel COVID. Fuel is one such critical commodity that directly affects the cost of business and has a significant bearing on the local economy. There has been an unprecedented slump in oil [prices] on the international market, including “Murban Crude” the blend of crude that is imported by Zambia,” Sichilongo said. “This leaves much to be desired as a simple calculation will show you that the Kwacha amount of a barrel of crude is significantly cheaper today than it was in January regardless of Kwacha depreciation. The general populace must be concerned and join in questioning the ERB Board why they have not taken critical consideration of the prevailing situation.”

He said currently the Zambians were in distress.

“Zambians are currently in distress and deserve a break especially that it is justified as follows; In Q1(first quarter) Jan 2020 a barrel of Murban Crude was selling at US $69 with the Kwacha exchange rate at ZMW 14.40/US$, meaning a barrel of Murban was fetching ZMW 993.6, the price of Murban Crude on 23 April 2020 was selling below Us$20 (US$19.01 to be precise with a days delay from a record low US$15.44 the previous day), the Kwacha exchange rate is about ZMW18.70/US$ using US $20/bbl, a barrel of Murban Crude is fetching around ZMW374 currently. There is a massive difference between ZMW 993.6 and ZMW 374, ZMW 619.6, which should amount to a significant downward fuel adjustment of some sort, as the difference cannot only buy an extra barrel but there will be a whole lot of change,” Sichilongo argued. “It is very unfortunate that instead of painting a real picture, the ERB has opted to vaguely elude the Zambian people to justify non-adjustment of fuel. I call upon Mr Raymond Mpundu to urgently sit with his ERB Board and critically consider the disparity the major factors that determine fuel prices have brought or perhaps give a more elaborate and convincing outlay of the “Cost Plus Model” and perhaps call for its review.”

Sichilongo said COVID-19 was every Zambian’s struggle.

“May we all play our part in easing the fight and a fuel downward adjustment will guarantee public benefit,” said Sichilongo.