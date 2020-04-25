How should we deal with the reality of regional voting?

Eastern Province Patriotic Front information and public secretary William Phiri says losing power will be regrettably the most painful thing for easterners as they would have failed their son, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
“Losing power will be regrettably the most painful thing for easterners because we would have failed our own son. It will be us to blame,” says Phiri. “What is obtaining on the ground now in Eastern Province is a shame, especially that President Edgar Lungu hails from the same region but
most political gurus, if not all, have chosen to betray him with impunity. Sad to point to the likes of Col Panji Kaunda, George Kanyamula Zulu, Col Bizwayo Nkunika, Johabie Mtonga, Mike Tembo, Lukas Phiri and the list is endless. These are the men who should be driving the agenda of Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Patriotic Front in the province. We expect them to be engaging traditional leaders in the region to help the PF win power…If we lose the presidency now, then we should all forget about another Easterner ascending to power anytime soon. We will all suffer the consequences and repercussion…Let’s unite easterners for once. Give us direction and stop fighting your own son.”
Should Phiri be condemned for saying this?
He is not the first one from this great region of our country to say this. Rupiah Banda said similar things. Campaigning for presidential elections, Rupiah told the people of Eastern Province to chase away those coming from other regions and tell them to go and campaign where they originated from. Was Rupiah condemned?
And throughout the days of Michael Sata, Eastern Province never voted Patriotic Front – they were voting for MMD. It’s only when Edgar became a presidential candidate in 2015 that Eastern Province started voting for the Patriotic Front. They never voted for Sata in any election.
Last week the Chitimukulu came under a lot of attacks for saying something similar to this but not as crude as this.
The report of the Commission of Inquiry that was appointed to look into the issue of regional voting and election violence confirmed the existence of regional voting. It exists. It’s a reality of our politics today. How should we deal with it? Is it desirable?
