NGOCC bemoans rising SGBV cases amid stay-at-home measures

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the proposed measure for people to stay at home should not be a cause for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence but a time to consolidate family ties.

Board chairperson Mary Mulenga said the organisation was deeply concerned with the escalating cases of SGBV reported in the last few weeks when the country and the world at large has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mulenga said the NGOCC was particularly perturbed with the three cases of women that have been slain in cold blood by their partners.

Mulenga said, according to the Zambia Police Service, a 32-year-old man of Mtendere compound in Lusaka, Crispin Kawanga, is reported to have murdered his 16-year old girlfriend, while another man of Maamba murdered his wife after stabbing her.

Meanwhile, NGOCC is demanding the immediate arrest of the health practitioner who raped a SGBV survivor at a named health facility in Lusaka.

“Whether or not the advent of COVID-19 in Zambia, and/or the measures that have been put in place to address the same have led to the gruesome SGBV cases mentioned above, it is clear that Zambia is recording a surge in the number of SGBV cases in the wake of COVID-19,” Mulenga said. “The combination of economic and social stresses brought by the pandemic, as well as restrictions on movements, have dramatically increased the number of women and girls facing abuse in almost all countries, according to the United Nations.”

She said this was the time when families need to be sober up and help the nation if the fight against COVID-19 is to be won.

Mulenga said the proposed measure for people to stay at home should not be a cause for SGBV but a time to consolidate family ties.

She said it was therefore disheartening that instead of spreading love within the family, people were resorting to violence.

“NGOCC is appealing to all Zambians to be each other’s keeper and ensure that we all report any cases of SGBV or indeed any suspicious incidences to law enforcement authorities. It is our expectation that government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of women and children as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mulenga.