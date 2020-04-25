PF corruption appalling – UPND

THE UPND is appalled at the levels of corruption and down right thieving of our national resources by the Patriotic Front leaders and their cadres, says Charles Kakoma.

And UPND senior presidential advisor Douglas Syakalima says by constituting a team of its “supporters” to investigate a ‘criminal’ gold case in Mwinilunga district, the PF is telling Zambians that the police is now moribund.

On Monday, April 20, President Edgar Lungu removed North Western Province police commissioner Hudson Namachila for: “failing to secure the gold.”

Namachila was replaced with Elias Chushi.

On Thursday, PF media director Sunday Chanda conveyed party secretary general Davies Mwila’s suspension message of the ruling party’s North-Western Province chairman Jackson Kungo, in relation to the ‘missing’ gold.

“The suspension is with immediate effect in order to facilitate investigations at Kasenseli Mine…” stated Chanda, adding that the suspension would be reviewed subject to the outcome of investigations by the relevant authorities

“Patriotic Front chairperson for legal affairs Hon. Brian Mundubile will on Saturday 25th April 2020 be leading a delegation of senior party officials comprising: Hon. Nickson Chilangwa MP, Hon Syacheye Madyenkunku, Hon Mulenga Chewe Kampamba, Hon Andrew Lubusha, Mr Alick Tembo.”

In a statement yesterday, Kakoma, the UPND spokesperson, charged that the PF were a bunch of kleptomaniac individuals who steal money, anything they want, whenever they could and nearly all the time.

“We are greatly horrified that even after President Edgar Lungu sent hundreds of paramilitary officers to secure the gold deposits at Kasenseli gold mine in Mwinilunga, his cadres took over the mine without anyone stopping them. President Lungu led his party members into Mwinilunga and we wondered his interest in the area he visited four times in a month,” Kakoma stated. “A fortnight ago, our member of parliament for Mwinilunga Newton Samakai had given the Zambia Police an ultimatum to leave Kasenseli mine failure to which he was going to lead the locals to take over the mine as only PF cadres, mostly from outside the province, were benefiting from the wealth given to them by God.”

Kakoma stated that in efforts to appease their Commander-in-Chief, the police command summoned Samakai to force headquarters even when they knew that what he was saying was the truth.

He stated that President Lungu had received reports from the police and the country’s intelligence services on how his party leaders and cadres camped in Mwinilunga were exploiting the natural resource to their benefit.

“Acting on the information from the police and the intelligence agencies, President Lungu has taken a new police commissioner to North-Western Province to replace Hudson Namachila who is accused of having failed to protect the gold,” Kakoma stated.

“We wonder why PF party secretary general Davies Mwila has taken action against one person, Jackson Kungo, the party provincial chairman in North-Western Province, over his involvement in the looting of gold in Mwinilunga. The suspension of Kungo by Mr Mwila goes to show that indeed there is no honour amongst thieves.”

Kakoma stated that it was shocking to the nation that Mwila was sending a team of PF cadres to investigate their fellow cadre Kungo when the police and the intelligence agencies had already handed their findings to President Lungu.

“The PF should not insult and take the Zambia people for grated by sending cadres to cleanse their colleagues of criminal offenses. The theft of gold by the PF elements and agents in Mwinilunga is undeniable, indisputable and irrefutable truth and fact known by the people of North Western Province and the Zambians at large,” Kakoma stated.

“The theft of gold in Mwinilunga should not be trivialised as a PF internal matter at a time the country is shackled in debt. This is a serious matter that does not need Patriotic Front chairperson for Legal affairs Brian Mundibile and his band of fellow cadres in the names of Nickson Chilangwa, Syacheye Madyenkunku, Mulenga Chewe Kampamba, Andrew Lubusha and Mr Alick Tembo to investigate the matter.”

Kakoma stated that the only reason the cadres were being sent to Mwinilunga was that they should go and get their share of the loot taking place there.

“If President Lungu is serious about his utterances to uproot corruption in the PF and government and his promise not to shield anyone found wanting by the law, then we challenge him to stop these cadres from undertaking this investigation,” Kakoma stated.

“We challenge Mr Lungu to take action based on the reports from the Zambia police and the country’s security apparatus.”

ASnd Syakalima wondered how missing gold from Mwinilunga’s Kasenseli mine, North-Western Province, could be investigated by party officials, as though it “was mined from a PF mine.”

He said when something was about the State, “you can’t reduce it to be a party affair.”

“It’s not like the stolen gold was mined from a PF mine. But the way they are doing it simply shows that they didn’t share properly the loot. They are going to investigate, on behalf of the PF, whether they shared that money from gold. They should not tell Zambians that ‘we have sent a PF committee to investigate’,” Syakalima charged.

“The President said he was removing the North Western police commissioner for failing to secure gold and then the person who is connected to that gold is a PF cadre! Now they suspend that cadre from PF and form a committee from PF to go and investigate!”

Syakalima noted that the matter at hand was a criminal one which should be investigated by criminal investigators of the State.

“Mundubile and the rest cannot be criminal investigators for the State. We want to see the State…. If they don’t trust the police command in the entire North Western Province, why don’t they get other police officers from other jurisdictions to go and investigate? What will Mundubile tell the whole country, apart from reporting within PF that ‘we messed up gold money?’” Syakalima asked.

“This is probably the money they want to start using on campaigns and buy more people. They want to prepare money for 2021! Who will Madyenkuku, Chilangwa, Kampamba Mulenga, Lubusha and that Tembo report to? Those are PF supporters! That gold issue is about the State. So, how do you run the State using a party? This means the police is moribund now.”

The lawmaker added that those in the PF, in fact, were showing Zambians that the police would never be used to crack down theft.

“They will soon form an anti-corruption commission of PF to supersede the State Anti-Corruption Commission. You’ll see them soon forming the drug enforcement committee for the PF to exonerate themselves whenever they have stolen. This is the behaviour of this incompetent, corrupt and dangerous PF and Zambians must see them for who they are. They are now exposing themselves! These are dangerous hypocrites of men and women. But we are happy that God is exposing them,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Syakalima is concerned that after getting donations for the COVID-19 fight, those in the government: “have not told us where they have distributed those donations.”

“Some people are pledging to donate in kind, some are donating in real materials and some are donating in hard cash. [But] we have not heard them say they have bought either ventilators or any measures to protect our frontline medical personnel. Our personnel are now contracting COVID-19 because they don’t have the protective clothing, and yet this is more than one and half months….” Syakalima lamented.

“They are not telling us how many COVID-19 centres are testing, apart from UTH and the University of Zambia veterinary medicine school. How many kits have they purchased for testing? In fact, we should have provincial testing centres by this time, because they have collected money.”

He further asked where the money the government purportedly set aside to fight the coronavirus was.

“Where is that money, if it cannot buy equipment to protect our frontline medical workers, ventilators and equipment to be testing in all the provincial centres? But today they are forming teams to go to North-Western Province and check on who stole gold or not!” noted Syakalima.

“They are not concentrating on a disease that can easily decimate a country. You see the double standards! They are busy doing the politics of their own stupidity. So, shame on them! They’ve gone round trying to campaign for bill 10. They are doing things which don’t help society, apart from themselves. What satanic vessels do we have in these characters?”