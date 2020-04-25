PF destroying their votes by segregating voters, says headman Njobvu

HEADMAN Nyamtuma Njobvu has advised politicians not to segregate those whom they perceive as opponents.

In an interview, Njobvu said his role was to present people’s concerns, even if they were not favourable to those in government.

“Those in leadership are not the people that we can boast of and people have seen what a good person is…. Imagine when the PF was distributing mealie-meal under DMMU, the district secretary Best Mwanza openly said at a meeting that my wife won’t be given mealie-meal because I talk a lot,” Njovu said.

“Is advising them about the right thing to do an insult? Should we keep quiet when people are suffering for fear of not being given handouts? We are there as traditional leaders to speak for the people. A veteran politician doesn’t segregate or stigmatise like that because they know that an unhappy heart is a lost vote. What they did to my wife affected everybody present and that I can assure you will affect their votes.”

Njovu said PF were destroying their votes by segregating voters.

“They are destroying their own votes and they shouldn’t say we decampaigned them but they have shot themselves in the leg. It’s sad that they showed that hatred to me yet I have food at home,” he said.

Njovu advised government leaders against politicising donations from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

He praised those aspiring for leadership in Kapoche Constituency for showing concern and care for the people, compared to those in leadership circles.

“Kapoche’s owner is he who works for the people of Kapoche, not verbally but practically and that is the person people of Kapoche will respect when time comes to choose credible leaders to represent them. For example, there is this Elias Zulu who for some years has shown his heart for the people of the area and it’s such kind of people that people won’t forget,” Njobvu said.

“Our politicians, who are in leadership circles are quiet, they are doing nothing but those who aspire have shown total concern for the plight people of the area.”

On COVID 19, Njovu said it had brought misery and affliction among the people because the cost of living had risen.

“Life in villages is hectic because things are sour, things are terrible as commodities have been hiked, theft and prostitution will rise because people are facing problems beyond their limit,” said Njovu.

“The government did not decide well by closing churches because that’s where we can cry to. Now it’s like we have signed with the devil to continue tormenting us in this way.”