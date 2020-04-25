WE WON’T ALLOW THE LEAGUE TO RESUME – MULENGA

SPORTS minister Emmanuel Mulenga says government will not allow the football Association of Zambia to resume the league under closed doors.

Speaking during the COVID-19 update this morning, Mulenga said football is a contact sport and can not be allowed to resume.

Mulenga also warned the football association that they might be banned for six years if they do not follow the presidential directive.

“The thoughts of FAZ to have the closed door games, the President was categorical when he gave a statement yesterday, he said that we are going to allow sporting activities which do not involve contact between players but football being what it is means no fans will be allowed to watch but players are going to have contact, they are going to be fighting for one ball which simply means among the players there will be contact and going by that we are not going to allow them to go ahead,” he said.

” And if there are those thoughts, first of all they should have certification by the Ministry of Health, without the certification we will not allow them and the President actually indicated that there will be functions that anyone who defiles the presidential directive, we are going to sanction such an individual because within the national sports Act, we have powers to suspend such an individual for six years and we also have power to remove someone from the office, so any one who is going to threaten the lives of Zambians we are going to use the Act in desciplining such an individual,” said Mulenga.

But FAZ president Andrew Kamanga Kamanga on Chete FM in Nakonde said the health of players and everybody was important.

“It is important to note that this challenge we have is a health concern, this is why the guidance we have received from the Ministry of Health, FIFA, is that we suspend the league. The health of the players and everybody else becomes primary so we cannot continue with football activities because of the coronavirus challenge,” he said

“The national team was in the middle of preparations to go to the CHAN tournament and the coach continued supporting the players with some training programmes which he gave them individually. We hope the same is happening with our leagues, we do not know when the league will resume and in what form. From a health perspective, the players’ health is of paramount importance. As an executive, we sat down to see how best we can support the teams arising from the corona threat. There may be a possibility of re-starting the league without the soccer fans in place. What sort of financial impact is this having on the clubs and members? It is a whole range of options that we have to look at.”

Kamanga said his administration was constantly evaluating and asking for information that in due course would help it make a decision in the interest of the football clubs and players.