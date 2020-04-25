We’re not recording much gains in reducing Malaria – M’membe

DR FRED M’membe says Zambia is not recording much gains in reducing new malaria infections.

The Socialist Party president says the fight against the coronavirus shouldn’t completely take away focus from keeping malaria high on the political agenda, mobilising additional resources, and empowering communities to take ownership of malaria prevention, care and treatment.

“This year we mark World Malaria Day – April 25 – in the throes of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he noted, in a statement on behalf of the politburo. “While cases of the coronavirus in our malaria-affected country currently represent only a small proportion of the global total, the situation is evolving rapidly. Given this very complicated situation, it is necessary to recognise the critical importance of sustaining efforts to prevent, detect and treat malaria, using best practices to protect health workers and communities from COVID-19 infection.”

Dr M’membe said to radically reduce suffering and death, leadership and collective action is needed.

“We were making progress in the fight against malaria but in recent years that has almost ground to a standstill,” said Dr M’membe.

“We are not recording much gains in reducing new infections. And nearly as many people died from malaria in 2019 as the year before.”