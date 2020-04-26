Catholics, other churches, Muslims to stay at home

[By Masuzyo Chakwe and Christopher Miti]

ARCHBISHOP of Lusaka Dr Alick Banda says public celebrations should not resume until further guidance is given.

In a notice to all clergy, religious, and the lay faithful, Archdiocese of Lusaka pastoral director Rev. Fr Leonard Namuhumba said to this effect, Archbishop Banda had called for a meeting of all deans and members of ADL management tomorrow.

“I believe most of us have listened to the Third National Address of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar C. Lungu on COVID-19 on 24th April 2020, at 15:00 hours. In his speech he said: ‘I have decided that some activities such as the following may continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to public health regulations.’ And among these activities he mentioned places of worship; that they ‘may congregate’ while observing the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health,” said Fr Namuhumba.

“In view of this, the Archbishop of Lusaka, His Grace, Dr Alick Banda, has directed that we do not resume public celebrations but wait for further guidance. To this effect, he has called for the meeting of all Deans and members of ADL Management on Monday 27th April 2020 at 10:00 hours at Pope Square in the Boardroom.”

Meanwhile, the Lusaka Muslim Society has stated that the current status for the Masaajid shall be maintained until a clear guideline is given by relevant authorities.

Chairman Suleiman Patel said the society was in the process of seeking guidance from the government regarding limitations and restrictions.

When restrictions on gatherings were effected, gatherings were restricted to 50 people and religious gatherings were further advised to only meet for one our in addition to observing social distancing and washing hands with soap.

However, church mother bodies, looking at the gravity of the COVID-19 threat decided to suspend church meetings altogether till further notice.

Meanwhile, Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu has advised people to help the needy in communities whilst remaining conscious to the risks of the contagion.

And the Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia has says no church services will take place this Sunday.

Announcing the extension of the laid down pastoral guidelines in view of the COVID-19, Bishop Lungu, who is also Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops president, stated that the pastoral guidelines which were given on March 20, 2020 would be extended until further notice.

“Firstly, in view of the continued threat of the coronavirus/COVID-19 across the world but also with confirmed cases and deaths reported in Zambia, I wish to state that the pastoral guidelines circulated on March 20, 2020 by my office remain in effect until such a time that the situation normalises. Let’s remain spiritually united in fervent prayer for the end of the human suffering caused by this deadly virus, let us be eager to help those of our brothers and sisters who are in needy in our communities whilst remaining conscious to the risks of the contagion,” Bishop Lungu stated.

He stated that those preparing for religious feasts such as professions and renewal of vows should contact his office.

“Kindly adhere to the prescribed health guidelines, small gathering of absolutely needed guests and no invitations to be sent out to other communities etc. I wish good health and the Lords abundant blessings during these times of uncertainty,” stated Bishop Lungu.

And in statement issued on Friday addressed to all the clergy and faithful in the Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia, Bishop Mchombo, who is also the presiding Bishop for the Zambia Anglican Council announced that there would be no church gatherings today.