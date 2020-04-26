Headline Matters with Chambwa: Brain sanitisers

I said it the other Sunday that COVID-19 is too grave a pandemic to dramatise. To this minute, I still hold that view. Nonetheless, I can say something about preventive mechanisms for the profligate coronavirus. Look at how we are frequently washing our hands! Wearing of masks is now mandatory! I’m talking about the situation in Zambia, in each case.

The coronavirus was detected in China in December last year and even those who are into advanced necromancy could not tell that the world by today, April 26, 2020, would be this quiet, due to the same virus. Who still believes in black magic in 2020?

COVID-19 has brought fear among mankind. That’s the reason the streets, stadiums, skies, like churches and mosques, are empty. Or least almost near empty! Business is poor. Beer, like sex-workers of Rhodes Park roads, Villa Elizabeth, Makeni, Long Acres and elsewhere in Lusaka, is missing its clients. Life is no longer the same. Decent hotels and lodges have no clients. Maybe the affluent have quarantined themselves there. But what about poor brothels and their look-alike in massage centres around Lusaka? Damn it! Plans of ostentatious weddings are on halt, while the nocturnal passion in the would-be bride and groom is burning. What a caustic virus!

But I’m not supposed to lament how wannabe newly-weds, for instance, are cursing in light of the COVID-19. Instead, I’m supposed to highlight the business boom that the coronavirus has prompted for hand sanitisers, anti-bacterial hand wash and masks. Unparalleled! Everyone is looking for these necessities.

During this COVID-19, high five to those organisations and individuals who have donated masks, hand sanitisers, anti-bacterial hand wash, gloves and even money to the Ministry of Health. Air-kisses to all the female frontline medical personnel and fist-bumps to all the male ones.

However, here is the point; no one can predict what is in the offing. You plan for a bumper harvest, such plans are compromised by floods or drought. You anticipate public disorder and you stock your armoury with first-rate arms, the war needs to be fought without weapons. You install yourself on the chieftaincy throne, against tradition, health fails you. You do this to Konkola Copper Mines and that happens at Mopani Copper Mines. This world; stark contradictions!

COVID-19 must make us believe one thing; science cannot control nature. Nature has no wrong lane! If you doubt me, try to STEAL and stock up as many masks, hand sanitisers, anti-bacterial hand wash and gloves to sell. You will be shocked that the pandemic will be gone, and probably for good. Once a vaccine for the coronavirus is found, irrationality in Zambia will return, fully blown. I mean, up from the air-conditioned offices of politicians and their appointees down to the Forestry Department points monitoring charcoal trade.

I fear for Zambia’s political idiocy. Maybe we should start searching for BRAIN SANITISERS now? The market for such sanitisers is yawning, especially now. Brain sanitisers, whatever they could be, are truly needed. Without them, Operation 2021 will be uninspiring. I commit to be the first one to have my brain sanitised! For now, let’s research for brain sanitisers for the Zambian market. After all, even some African countries could be in need of such brain sanitisers. Poor Africans!

