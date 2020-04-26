Individualism, politicking counter-productive – Kasune

[By Chambwa Moonga in Chibombo]

KEEMBE UPND member of parliament Princess Kasune Zulu (c) has emphasised that partnership, unlike individualism and politicking, is what will practically develop her constituency.

She aims to construct as many clinics, schools and clean water points in Keembe, through lobbying non-governmental organisations for assistance.

Kasune has also told her constituents that the COVID-19 can only be fully fought when they are actively involved in its fight.

She was speaking when she inspected Mukalashi clinic, the under-construction, in Chibombo on Thursday.

The clinic, to be complete with a maternity ward and a mother’s shelter, is fully funded by Fountain of Life Africa, a brainchild of Kasune – 10 years ago.

She is, however, no longer part of the non-governmental organisation.

Towards the construction of the clinic, Jiangxi United Industrial Investment Limited has donated 4,000 concrete blocks and 32 iron sheets.

On Thursday, the firm donated 2,000 pieces of face masks, 36 bottles of hand wash and 30 hand sanitisers, in light of the COVID-19.

Kasune appreciated the donation and reminded the sparse gathering that now was not time for playing politics.

“If you have heard my language, even before the coronavirus, I have always said that there will only be time to politicking in 2021. For now, we need to work for the people, to work together,” Kasune said.

“If there is something that the coronavirus is teaching all of us is searching our hearts. How genuine are you? What is the motive behind your work? When we are chosen in leadership, it’s not for political mileage but to serve the people of Zambia.”

She noted that since 1964, the people of John Chinena and Mukalashi have never had a clinic but that because “of the leadership that you have chosen, the lobbying around, today we have Mukalashi clinic.”

“I want to be remembered for the things I have done for Keembe Constituency. I want to be able to put a standard to the person who will come after me so that they know that being a member of parliament is about service to the people of Zambia and of that particular constituency,” she said. “This clinic is fully funded and I hope that construction of staff houses will start soon. This is just a beginning. I pray that my legacy as a member of parliament will be that many people became educated during my time in Keembe Constituency and beyond Keembe Constituency in Zambia. That is why I have committed to sponsor children in colleges, universities by way of using partnerships. As we speak, we have doctors training in Russia all because of the lobbying and leadership we have in Keembe.”

Through Living Waters, another non-governmental organisations, Kasune has facilitated the sinking of over 150 boreholes within Keembe.

“Our goal is that we can have as many clinics, schools and clean water points spread out. That is why I have emphasised that partnership is key! Individualism cannot thrive and politics cannot be included when many people are dying. We need to deliver to our people,” Kasune explained, further stressing the need for strict guarding of donations, especially the building materials because they are meant to better lives.

“Like I always say, everyone who lives in Keembe is a ‘Keembian’. So, let’s wash our hands thoroughly and maintain a distance from one another. We don’t want COVID-19 to spread. Let’s fight the coronavirus together. Those trading on the roadside, let’s maintain high hygiene standards. We are strategically positioned – it’s good but also we are at a risk because of transiting that happens in our corridor.”

Kasune further noted that: “the donation which has been given today by our partners is critical.”

Fountain of Life Africa, through Kasune’s lobbying, is now building a mini-hospital at Chiyuni in chief Chitanda’s area.

Fountain of Life Africa is registered in the United States of America but is focused on uplifting lives in Zambia.

“I started this organisation out of the need for people in rural areas. This year, there will be two clinics done by Fountain of Life Africa – Mukalashi and Shampande and the same Chiyuni mini-hospital in chief Chitanda’s area,” explained Kasune. “They have also done solar boreholes and solar lighting…The organisation has built more than 10 schools within Keembe Constituency, under three years. It is my hope that organisations such as Fountain of Hope Africa will continue helping the communities and we’ll have more water points for our people.”

The lawmaker highlighted that Mukalashi clinic, once completed, would be so critical for it will not only service 7,000 plus people who live around Mukalashi area but even road-users.

“The people of Mukalashi, for the longest time, have not had a clinic. Many fatal accidents occur around John Chinena to Landless Corner obviously because of the curve and this clinic could be the nearest point, in times of medical emergencies,” said Kasune.

“People here have to travel for about 10 kilometres and 12 kilometres to reach Chibombo clinic and ZNS-Kabwe clinic, respectively. This clinic will even serve the people of Chisamba Constituency because the border areas for Keembe and Chisamba are invisible and families cross to either side – like us in Keembe do go to Liteta Hospital which is under Chisamba. We don’t have a main hospital here. I hope Mukalashi clinic can be turned into a mini-hospital, at some point.”

The vast Keembe Constituency has 12 wards in Ipongo, Muundu, Chitanda, Lunjofwa, Malambanyama, Keembe, Mashikili, Kalola, Kakoma, Chibombo, Chikobo and Chaloshi.

Chibombo district council chairperson James Ntalasha was present at the Thursday event.