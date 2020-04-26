Chishimba Kambwili says leaders should lead by example.
“I doubt the seriousness of the President towards the COVID-19 fight because as leaders, we need to lead by example. The President announced that there should be no non-essential travels but yesterday (Monday) he invited people from Siavonga just to come for fishing…is that essential? Amid coronavirus, they are discouraging people travelling anyhow so that they don’t transmit and infect communities,” says Kambwili. “So for the President to go fishing amid COVID-19 shows that he is taking this issue with a back seat attitude and that’s not how it should be. We don’t need to be seeing the President on Facebook or social media harvesting fish. We want to see the President on TV talking about COVID-19 and the way we are going to combat and mitigate the effects that are coming with the COVID-19 but surely for the President to go fishing when the numbers are increasing! I am seeing a very laissez-faire attitude and no wonder our cases keep going up.”
Probably Kambwili is expecting too much from Edgar to lead by example because he is not a leader. There’s more to leadership than simply occupying a position of authority.
To lead by example one must be a leader in the first place.
Leading by example simply means to act in a way that shows others how to act.
One of the best ways to build trust with the people one is leading is to lead by example.
Leaders should be able to set the direction by helping others see what lies ahead and rising to the challenges. Leading by example is a trait of a true leader. Leaders must lead with their actions as well as their words.
Any discussion of great leaders will include the cliché that the best leaders lead by example.
And it seems there is little doubt that we influence others through our actions, especially when we are in a leadership role.
People are noticing everything you do as a leader – whether it is what you would want them to emulate or not.
Since people are watching and are being influenced by your behaviour, for better or worse, it begs a very important question: what is the example you want to be setting?
This might seem like a simple question, but it isn’t quite that clear; and even when it is clear, it isn’t all that easy. If your vision of leading by example is creating some sort of cadre of mini versions of yourself, you are misguided. It won’t really create the results you desire, even if your behaviours are fully worthy of being followed.
What leading by example should mean is that our actions influence others to behave and respond in ways that we deem valuable and appropriate for the outcomes we are seeking.
In other words, while we need to focus on our behaviours, it isn’t for ego purposes, but the community or nation’s benefit.
For Edgar, it would seem, it is do as I say, not as I do – don’t imitate my behaviour but obey my instructions.
And indeed, Edgar’s behaviour cannot be imitated – it is bad.
