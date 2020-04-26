L/stone police beat up jogging residents

POLICE in Livingstone have beaten residents exercising by jogging along the airport road for allegedly defying President Edgar Lungu’s directives against social gathering.

This follows a warning issued by Livingstone and Kazungula district police officer commanding Timothy Kashinakazhi.

In his warning, Kashinakahzi said the police have been receiving disturbing reports of hundreds of people not adhering to the presidential directive to observe social distancing when they are jogging.

“Much as jogging has to do with their wellbeing, it cannot be there when they contract the coronavirus because of overcrowding on the road,” he said.

Kashinakazhi also disclosed that one person who was jogging has so far been rammed by a vehicle along the same road.

A police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity bragged how police officers in the early morning of Friday beat up the men and women found jogging on the same road.

“I can tell you that it was bloody, I felt pity for some but we sent a message,” said the officer.