LUNGU A MECENARY – KAMBWILI…reopening churches is leading God’s people to slaughterhouse – Nevers

LUNGU is a mercenary who wants Zambians to die for his own political benefit, says National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili.

And Mumba, the MMD leader says to ask the church to go back to normal services at the height of the pandemic is as good as leading God’s people to the slaughter house.

In a statement issued by NDC spokesperson Saboi Imboela, Kambwili accused President Edgar Lungu of making decisions based on what benefited him politically, and not what was good for the country.

In his address to the nation on Friday, President Lungu allowed barbershops, saloons, golf and tennis, and for churches to meet normally but observing social distancing, wearing of masks and washing hands with soap and water, and, among activities.

The decision has attracted public condemnation, especially on social media.

Kambwili wondered why the Head of State opened up churches when the coronavirus cases were rising every day.

“Government closed the churches when the coronavirus cases were only 2, and now the cases have escalated to 84; that is when he makes a decision to open up the churches claiming that it has a negative impact on the economy,” Kambwili said.

“If President Lungu was genuine, he could have opened up commercial places like restaurants, bars and nightclubs. What he has done does not make any economic sense.”

Kambwili said the two cases recorded in Chingola showed that the pandemic has started moving from Lusaka to other provinces.

He challenged President to explain what necessitated him to open churches.

“He should not hide under the guise of negative economic impact and the livelihood of the poor people. What has the church got to do with the economic impact than the opening up of restaurants, nightclubs and bars?” he asked.

“The two victims in Chingola did not even know that they were exposed to COVID-19 after traveling to and from Tanzania. This is a clear case of the effects of not closing down the boarders as recommended by most stakeholders. One thing that must be noted is that KCM has issued a statement that the Chingola couple is a supplier to the mines who had travelled to Tanzania to collect goods to supply to KCM.”

Kambwili further wondered how many people the Chingola couple had come into contact with.

“The question is how many people were exposed to these goods at KCM receiving bay. Secondly, it is clear that the couple was quarantined at their home for 7 days. How many people were exposed to them during those seven days? And what happens if all these people go to church this Sunday?” Kambwili asked.

“President Lungu only looks at elections. That is why he has been in the electioneering mood, because the man just wants to stay in power than anything else. Further, most of these independent churches have always been compromised by President Lungu and his government. That is why you can have an organisation called Christians for Lungu. There can never be Christians for an individual; Christians have to be for Christ. This man is a mercenary and Zambians should see him for who he is.”

And Kambwili asked why President Lungu was ignoring the behaviour of Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo.

He said Lusambo had become an embarrassment to the government leadership.

Meanwhile, Kambwili paid tribute to the Catholic Church leadership for advising its members against congregating after President Lungu opened up churches.

“I can assure you that this pandemic will spread all over Zambia because of the carelessness of President Edgar Lungu. So, the Catholic Church has done the right thing. For the country to record 84 cases, it simply meant that the situation was not under control,” said Kambwili.

“As a consequence, we should have been locking down more congested places and encouraging social distancing as a way of fighting the pandemic as opposed to opening up churches. You are risking your lives. Pray in your own homes. Follow church proceedings as it has been on social media and let the churches continue live streaming. It is an open secret that the Minister of Health is under investigations for corruption hence it was wrong to entrust these donations in the hands of such a man. This is why the Minister of Finance has now issued guidelines because there is no transparency in the handling of donations.”

And Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, yesterday said nobody knows the direction, speed and momentum the deadly coronavirus pandemic was going to take.

He said it was more expedient even for the body of believers (the church) to treat the coronavirus as a plague.

“I know that some sections of the society and especially the liberal church might disagree with this and cite various reasons why we must be celebrating as the church. Our position is that, we should not risk

our people’s lives,” Mumba said.

He said his party’s position on coronavirus has always been and continues to be very consistent that, “Mr President, please lock down the most affected cities like Lusaka.”

Mumba, himself pastor and evangelist, recalled that even in the Bible, God told the children of Israel to go on lock down and to place blood on the door lintels and side posts in order to preserve the life of their first borns when the death angel would pass.

He said even though God had promised them deliverance, he still required obedience and submission to His will at household level for them to survive.

Mumba further noted that Zambia had no capacity to deal with coronavirus in large numbers.

“Therefore, we must claim the blood of Jesus on the door posts of our hearts, and stay in doors on lock down, until the death angel passes. Every life in the homes that were on LOCKDOWN was preserved. It is no different today. We call ourselves a Christian Nation and we have prayed and stopped COVID-19 from having the devastating effects on the lives of our people as we have no capacity to deal with it in large numbers. We believe that this is true, but we must claim the blood of Jesus on the door posts of our hearts, and stay IN DOORS on lock down, until the death angel passes. Only in this way shall Zambia be saved from the extreme spread of the virus,” Mumba said.

“We insist that the government should follow through with the declaration that we are at war as the President said exactly four weeks ago. But we must follow through and do what a nation at war does.

Spare no means, shut down, preserve lives, at whatever cost. To ask the church to go back to normal services at the height of the pandemic is as good as leading God’s people to the slaughter house. This is not time to backslide. To the contrary, it is time to step up by declaring a total lockdown.”

Mumba said he recognises that the President had the power to take the country in whatever direction he deemed fit.

Nonetheless, Mumba said opposition leaders too could provide leadership by giving timely leadership advise in matters that affect the going concern, status of the nation like the one under discussion.

Mumba recalled that in his speech, President Lungu made it very clear that his basic strategy was to try and preserve life, while also putting in place an economic rescue package of sorts to save the business houses and the economy in general.

He said while he commended the effort to save the selected areas of business, his party pointed out that the PF government has so far made key pronouncements including the K10 billion rescue package from the Bank of Zambia, and the other economic rescue interventions announced by honourable Bwalya Ngandu, Minister of Finance.

“We notice that all these interventions are aimed at saving the “big businesses” with little or nothing to be felt by the poorest or smallest businesses and at household level. We know that some of these stimulus packages such as the K10 billion comes with an inherent moratorium, which allows some period of time to pass before the banks have to pay back, to effectively cushion the negative impact of COVID-19,” Mumba said.

However, Mumba said he did not see how any of the benefits of these rescue packages are going to benefit the majority Zambians who include the self-employed, young people and the poor in the compounds.

He suggested that the President Lungu must follow up on the interventions and make a pronouncement that would either curtail or reduce rent, water, electricity and fuel.

Mumba said the logic behind aforementioned was that the four expenses were what gives most Zambians headaches in their quest to provide for their families.

“While we expect an outcry from landlords regarding this, it must always be made clear that everyone in the economy has suffered the same fate and have had their income somewhat cut or totally lost, landlords cannot be the only ones going about with business as usual. In fact, under the stimulus package offered to the banks, most banks are under obligation to also pass on the benefit of the soft loans to their Loan debtors, among which most of the landlords fall. We demand a reduction to at least one-third of whatever everyone pays as at present,” said Mumba.