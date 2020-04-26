Magistrate warns PF official against interfering with witnesses in Kalimanshi assault case

CHIEF resident magistrate Lameck Mwale has warned Patriotic Front Lusaka Province youth chairperson Daniel Kalembe to direct his sympathisers to avoid interfering with witnesses failure to which he will be remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, Kalembe has asked the court to reconcile him with his alleged assault victims, Nathan Phiri and Innocent Kalimanshi.

This is in a matter where Kalembe is accused of assaulting Kalimanshi and Phiri on March 12, 2020 at the Freedom Statue during youth day commemorations.

When the matter came up for trial, Kalembe, through his lawyer, made an application pursuant to section 8 of the Criminal Procedure Code to have the proceedings stayed as he intends to reconcile with his victims.

Magistrate Mwale directed that the proceedings cannot be stayed unless there were ongoing investigations in the matter.

He asked Kalimanshi and Phiri if they were willing to reconcile with Kalembe as section 8 of the CPC recommends so.

Kalimanshi and Phiri asked magistrate Mwale to give them two weeks in which to decide.

Magistrate Mwale advised Kalimanshi and Phiri that reconciliation was not a forcing matter.

At this point, Phiri told the court that his life was in danger as some of his fellow youths in the party have been threatening him over the same matter.

“Some of them are the ones who are in solidarity with Kalembe. I have been receiving threatening calls saying ‘you will see’. I don’t know their names, but I have been receiving phone calls,” said Phiri.

Kalimanshi also told the court that he was being threatened by fellow party members and that they were insulting him over the same matter.

Magistrate Mwale asked Kalembe to exculpate himself over the alleged threats.

Kalembe said: “I am surprised, we communicate with the comrades, yesterday (Thursday] I issued a statement to everyone, especially to my sympathisers saying no one should come to court because of the pandemic that we are fighting, we need to follow laid down procedures’.”

Magistrate Mwale told Kalembe that such threats amount to interference with witnesses and in criminal proceedings he could be remanded in custody.

“It’s up to you to tell your people or else if we have the same complaint in future, I will have no option but to remand you in custody,” he warned.

“Respect the proceedings and the people coming to court, even you (Kalembe) no one is supposed to insult you, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Magistrate Mwale adjourned the matter to May 22 and ordered that if the parties fail to reconcile, the prosecutions should proceed to trial.

Kalembe has pleaded not guilty two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Kalembe, 38, a businessman of house number 1098 Kanyama Site and Service, is accused of assaulting Kalimanshi and Nathan Phiri.