AfDB calls for strong US, Africa partnership beyond COVID-19

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for sustainable partnerships between the US and Africa that should go beyond COVID-19.

Addressing a global Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) in the Ivorian capital Abidjan last Wednesday, AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said the coronavirus had threatened Africa’s projected economic growth.

The CCA is a leading US business association that promotes business and investment between Washington and Africa.

Urging participants to be their brother’s and sister’s keepers, Adesina said there was a compelling need to pay attention to underlying global inequalities, and the impact on rich and poor countries.

He highlighted the Bank’s recent US $3 billion “Fight COVID-19 bond”, the largest ever US dollar-denominated social bond.

The bond, oversubscribed at $4.6 billion, is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The Bank also launched a $10 billion COVID-19 response facility to assist African governments and businesses.

AfDB’s response package includes $5.5 billion earmarked for African governments, $3.1 billion for countries that fall under the Bank’s concessionary African Development Fund and $1.4 billion for the private sector.

Fielding several questions about Africa’s healthcare system, Adesina said the region needed to more than double spending in the sector.

He cited the acute shortage of facilities and pharmaceutical companies on the continent as development and investment opportunities.

“While China is home to 7,000 pharmaceutical companies, and India 11,000, Africa by contrast has only 375, even though its population is roughly equal to half of the combined population of both Asian giants,” said Adesina. “While COVID-19 infection rates are relatively low compared to the rest of the world, there is a growing sense of urgency given the acute absence of healthcare infrastructure on the continent.”

With an eye on the present crisis and beyond, Adesina called for urgent, new and resilient partnerships that would help leave no one behind.

He urged multilateral institutions to align and step up their collective efforts with regard to Africa’s debt, manage their ratings, and work together with rating agencies.

CCA president and chief executive officer Florie Liser lauded AfDB’s proactive leadership role in responding to the crisis in Africa.

“The crisis has significantly hurt economic activity across multiple sectors, including tourism, transportation and commodities,” said Liser.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to erase Africa’s unprecedented growth and economic gains over the last decade.