Africa’s treasuries, hospital pharmacies in ICU – VJ

VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says the coronavirus virus has caught the world totally unprepared.

He notes that even the most developed countries have been struggling to source Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, ventilators, “not to forget hospital bed space”.

“As for African countries, the problems have been a lot more serious. Their health services are already in the intensive care unit and the treasuries are as empty as their hospital pharmacies,” he said.

Mwaanga wondered who could have advised President Edgar Lungu to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

“We all want our freedom to move around our villages, towns and cities freely, but this freedom has to be weighed against the greater good of our common humanity. At a time when the number of coronavirus infected Zambians is going up and scientists are saying that we have not yet reached our peak, who could have advised President Edgar Lungu, to start easing up the COVID-19 restrictions which have been in place for many weeks?” he asked. “It is gratifying that many major church organisations were quick to advise their members not to go to church yet until further notice. This is a responsible approach. The fight against this vicious pandemic is for all of us. We should continue to observe basic rules of hygiene. It should not be trivialised or politicised and that is why I think that the distribution of political party branded masks to our poorer citizens, who cannot afford to buy their own, was ill advised and insensitive.”

Mwaanga said no one knows how long the pandemic would be around or how long it would take scientists to develop a vaccine to deal with the vicious pandemic.

“The hardworking scientists will definitely come up with an effective vaccine, just like they did with Ebola and the Spanish flu, which killed millions of people. Patience and responsible leadership will be required during this difficult period,” Mwaanga said.

The veteran politician recalled that on April 24, there was a global initiative launched and coordinated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) intended to speed up the development of an effective vaccine to treat the coronavirus, which has ravaged the whole world.

Mwaanga said a number of world leaders participated in the video launch, which was chaired by WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus. Among the notables were President Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) and the current African Union chairperson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He said one notable absentee for this important global launch, was US President Donald Trump.

“Recently, President Trump, suspended just over $400 million of funding to WHO, claiming that the Organisation was too ‘China centric’, after Dr Tedros had praised and congratulated the Chinese government for the manner in which they were dealing with COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, where the first case of COVID-19, was reported in December, 2019. Interestingly, it is a matter of record that President Trump had made a similar statement. He went further to assure the American people, that the coronavirus pandemic situation was under control in the USA,” he said.

Mwaanga said by withholding the US contribution, President Trump was not punishing Dr Tedros and his staff.

“He is punishing the poorest of the poor in this world who depend on this money to receive treatment for Malaria (which still kills far more people on the continent of Africa than any other disease), cancer, measles, tuberculosis, HIV and AIDS, among others. This is not the America we know, which has been a fountain of love and compassion for the poor. America is the richest country in the world and assessments of contributions to various UN agencies, is based on the economic status of each member state,” he said. “This assessment system for contributions to the UN specialised agencies was agreed to by all member states – including the United States of America – many years ago. For the sake of the poorest of the poor nations of the world, I would hope that the review which has been ordered by President Trump, will recommend a reinstatement of the US government’s contribution to WHO.”

Mwaanga said while the acute strain placed on the health services of countries by COVID-19 was already in evidence, the long term economic fallout from the crisis especially for African countries was yet to fully manifest.

"For Africa, I think it is fair to say that it is the economic impact of the virus, which will leave an enduring legacy. This virus, which has been spreading like a wild fire, has caught the world totally unprepared. It knows no boundaries, nationality or status. The richer countries, have come up with huge stimulus packages to prop up large and small businesses, citizens out of employment, airlines etc. Who would have imagined that in April, 2020, we would have more than 26 million unemployed Americans! Nearly three million coronavirus patients worldwide and nearly 200,000 deaths!"

Mwaanga said the GDP of all countries had been revised downwards by multilateral financial institutions.

“The fight against COVID-19, should not be trivialised. Many countries are on lockdown and their borders and airports are closed. These are very drastic, but necessary measures intended to slow down the pandemic,” he said.

Mwaanga said the advice of WHO and the health professionals must be respected and taken seriously.

He said the lockdowns and border closures, would result in global supply chain disruptions and plummeting commodity prices.

Mwaanga said economies of developing countries would take a long time to start registering growth.